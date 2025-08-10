ETV Bharat / business

FPIs Withdraw Close To Rs 18,000 Cr From Equities In Aug On Trade Tension, Disappointing Earnings

New Delhi: Foreign investors have pulled out nearly Rs 18,000 crore from Indian equities so far this month, weighed down by escalating US-India trade tensions, disappointing first-quarter corporate earnings, and a weakening Indian rupee.

With this, the total outflow by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in equities has reached Rs 1.13 lakh crore so far in 2025, according to data from the depositories.

Going forward, FPI sentiment is expected to remain "fragile and in risk-off mode," with tariffs and trade negotiations emerging as key factors to watch out for in the coming week, according to Vaqarjaved Khan, CFA, Senior Fundamental Analyst at Angel One.

The data showed that FPIs withdrew a net sum of Rs 17,924 crore from equities in this month (till August 8). Foreign investors had pulled out Rs 17,741 crore on a net basis in July. Before that, FPIs invested Rs 38,673 crore in the preceding three months from March to June.