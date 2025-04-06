ETV Bharat / business

FPIs Pulled Out Rs 10,355 Cr From Equities In Last 4 Trading Sessions On US Tariffs

New Delhi: Foreign investors withdrew Rs 10,355 crore from the country's equity markets in the last four trading sessions this month due to sweeping tariffs imposed by the US on most nations, including India.

The outflow occurred after a net investment of Rs 30,927 crore in the six trading sessions from March 21 to March 28. This infusion helped reduce the overall outflow for March to Rs 3,973 crore, according to data from the depositories.

In February, foreign portfolios (FPIs) pulled out Rs 34,574 crore, while the outflow was higher at Rs 78,027 crore in January. This shift in investor sentiment highlighted the volatility and evolving dynamics in global financial markets.

Going forward, market participants will closely track the long-term impact of the proposed tariffs, along with upcoming announcements from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding its monetary policy stance amid expectations of a potential rate cut, said Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader, FS Tax, Tax & Regulatory Services, BDO India.

These developments will play a crucial role in shaping investment strategies for the upcoming cycle, he added.

According to the data, FPIs have pulled out Rs 10,355 crore from Indian equities in the last four trading sessions (from April 1 to April 4). With this, the total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 1.27 lakh crore so far in 2025.