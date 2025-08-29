ETV Bharat / business

Former RBI Governor Urjit Patel Appointed Executive Director Of IMF

New Delhi: Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel has been appointed as the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund, a Personnel Ministry order said. Patel took over as the 24th Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 4, 2016.

However, he had resigned from the post before the completion of his term, citing personal reasons. His tenure ended a day after his resignation on December 10, 2018.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Patel, an economist and former RBI Governor, to the post of Executive Director, International Monetary Fund, for a period of three years, said the order dated August 28.

Patel was the first central bank governor since 1990 to step down before completion of his tenure. He had earlier served at the International Monetary Fund.