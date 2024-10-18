ETV Bharat / business

Forex Kitty Drops USD 10.75 Bln To USD 690.43 Bln

Mumbai: Declining for the second straight week, India's forex reserves dropped USD 10.746 billion to USD 690.43 billion for the week ended October 11 in one of the largest decreases in the kitty in recent times, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had dropped by USD 3.709 billion to USD 701.176 billion. At the end of September, the reserves had hit an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion.

For the week ended October 11, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 10.542 billion to USD 602.101 billion, the data released on Friday showed.