Forex Kitty Drops By USD 2.67 Billion To USD 682.13 Billion

Mumbai: India's forex reserves declined by USD 2.675 billion to USD 682.13 billion for the week ended November 1, the RBI said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had dropped by USD 3.463 billion to USD 684.805 billion. In September- end, the reserves had hit an all-time high of USD 704.885 billion.

For the week ended November 1, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by USD 3.902 billion to USD 589.849 billion, the data released on Friday showed.