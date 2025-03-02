ETV Bharat / business

Stock Market Crash: Foreign Investors Pulled Out Rs 34,574 Cr From Indian Equity Markets In Feb

New Delhi: Foreign investors pulled out Rs 34,574 crore from the Indian equity markets in February, pushing total outflows to Rs 1.12 lakh crore in the first two months of 2025 amid rising global trade tensions and concerns over corporate earnings growth.

"Elevated valuations of Indian equities, alongside concerns about corporate earnings growth, have led to a sustained outflow of FPIs," Vipul Bhowar, Senior Director - Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors, said.

According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 34,574 crore from Indian equities in February. This came following a net outflow of Rs 78,027 crore in the entire month of January. With these, the total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs 1,12,601 crore in 2025 so far, data with the depositories showed.

The massive selling by FPIs has resulted in the BSE's benchmark Sensex falling over 6 per cent year-to-date. The recent market sell-off has been influenced by rising US bond yields, a strengthening US dollar, and global economic uncertainties, leading to a shift in investor focus towards US assets, Bhowar said.

According to him, the earnings reports for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025 have been modest, indicating an atmosphere of uncertainty. This issue is further compounded by falling commodity prices and reduced consumer spending, which adversely impact corporate profits and diminish the appeal of Indian equities to foreign investors, he added.