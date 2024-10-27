ETV Bharat / business

Foreign Investors Withdraw Over Rs 85,790 Crore From Indian Stock Markets In October

New Delhi: Foreign Investors also known as Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) have withdrawn Rs 85,790 crore from Indian stock markets so far in October, leading to a sharp decline in India’s two stock exchanges BSE Sensex and National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty Index. The data showed that October this year may be the worst month ever in terms of withdrawal of foreign portfolio investment from the Indian market.

The data showed that in the first four weeks, foreign investors withdrew 10.2 billion US dollars from India an equity, which is much higher than their en-mass withdrawal in March 2020 when the world was in the grip of the COVID-19 global pandemic that killed more than 7 million people worldwide.

In March 2020, foreign investors had withdrawn nearly Rs 62,000 crore from the Indian market. As a result of this massive withdrawal this month, India’s benchmark 30 share-sensitive index, the BSE Sensex has shed nearly six per cent of its value this month.

BSE Sensex declined from 84,266 on October 1 to 79,402 on October 25, a decline of 4,864 or nearly six per cent in this month alone. The BSE Sensex 50 shed 663 points, nearly one per cent of its value on Friday as a total of 42 of the 50 stocks in the index closed the day in red.

In the case of other indices of BSE, BSE BANKEX was down by 0.94 per cent, BSE Sensex 50 was down by 0.94 per cent, BSE 100 was down by 1.01 per cent and BSE Bharat 22 Index was down by 1.49 per cent.

Similarly, NSE 50 also shed nearly one per cent on Friday and it was down by 219 points on Friday. Similarly, other indices of NSE such as NIFTY NEXT 50 were down by 1.57 per cent, NIFTY MIDCAP was down by 1.51 per cent, NIFTY AUTO was down by 2.16 per cent and NIFTY Bank was down by 1.44 per cent.

FPI Investment-Withdrawal Pattern in India

The massive outflow of over Rs 85,000 crore is coming after a nine-month high of inflow of Rs Rs 57,724 crore in September this year.

As per the data, since June this year, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have consistently invested in Indian stock markets after a significant withdrawal of Rs 34,252 crore in April-May.