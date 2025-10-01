ETV Bharat / business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Launch Nationwide Awareness Campaign For Unclaimed Financial Assets On Oct 4

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch a three-month nationwide awareness campaign (October-December 2025) on unclaimed assets in the financial sector, titled 'Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar (Your Money, Your Right)'.

The campaign is to be launched by the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry, in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The campaign will be inaugurated by the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister on October 4 from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, an official statement said. Unclaimed financial assets, including insurance policy claims, bank deposits, dividends, shares, and mutual fund proceeds, often remain unclaimed due to the lack of awareness or outdated account details, it added.

During the campaign, the citizens will be provided with on-the-spot guidance on how to search for their unclaimed assets, update records and complete claim procedures. Digital tools and step-by-step demonstrations will also be showcased, it said.