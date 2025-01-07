ETV Bharat / business

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Concludes Month-Long Stakeholder Consultations For FY'26 Budget

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday concluded month-long consultations with various stakeholders, including representatives of the industry and social sectors, as part of the budget preparation exercise. The consultations started on December 6, 2024, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"In the course of the in-person consultations, more than 100 invitees across 9 stakeholder groups, including experts and representatives from farmer associations & agriculture economists; trade unions; education & health sector; MSME; trade & services; industry; economists; financial sector & capital markets; as well as, infrastructure, energy and urban sector, participated in the meetings," it said.

In the course of the consultations, Sitharaman expressed gratitude to the participants for sharing valuable suggestions and assured experts and representatives that their suggestions would be carefully examined and considered while preparing the Union Budget 2025-26, it said.

Additionally, from January 10, 2025, citizens may share their valuable suggestions and ideas for the Union Budget 2025-26 on the MyGov platform, it said, adding, that citizens are encouraged to actively participate in this annual initiative, aimed at making the Budget-making process more inclusive with the spirit of 'Jan Bhagidari'.