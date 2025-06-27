FM Niramala Sitharaman Reviews PSBs' Performance, Urges Boost In MSME Lending And Financial Inclusion

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday reviewed the performance of Public Sector Banks in New Delhi, highlighting record profits, improved asset quality, and the need for deeper financial inclusion. She urged banks to boost MSME lending and actively support a nationwide inclusion campaign starting July 1.

During this review, the Finance Minister acknowledged the strong financial performance of PSBs in recent years and particularly in Financial Year 2024–25.

It was noted during the meeting that from FY 2022–23 to FY 2024–25, the total Business of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) rose from Rs 203 lakh crore to Rs 251 lakh crore. During the same period. Besides this, net NPAs of the PSBs declined sharply from 1.24 per cent to 0.52 per cent, net profit increased from Rs 1.04 lakh crore to Rs 1.78 lakh crore, and dividend payouts grew from Rs 20,964 crore to Rs 34,990 crore.

The Finance Minister was also apprised that the PSBs are adequately capitalised, with their CRAR standing at 16.15% as of March 2025. During the review of deposit and credit trends, she emphasised the need for sustained efforts to improve deposit mobilisation to support ongoing credit growth. PSBs were advised to undertake special drives, make effective use of their branch networks, and deepen outreach in semi-urban and rural areas.

During the review, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged PSBs to proactively identify emerging commercial growth areas for the next decade, which can aid profitability and growth for the PSBs. Deepening corporate lending in productive sectors was also emphasised, with a strong focus on maintaining robust underwriting and risk management standards.

Lending to the energy sector, particularly in renewable and sustainable areas, was underscored as a national priority to advance India’s green growth agenda. In line with the Budget 2025-26 announcement to develop indigenously designed small modular nuclear reactors (SMR), banks were advised to develop credit models to support this critical sector.

Banks were instructed to scale up efforts under key financial inclusion schemes, including PM MUDRA Yojana, PM Vishwakarma, PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, PM Vidyalaxmi, and the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme.

As announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, PSBs were encouraged to focus on Agri credit in the 100 low crop productivity districts to be identified under the PM Dhan Dhanya Yojana. Banks were instructed to tailor special credit products to enhance agricultural productivity and unlock local economic potential by identifying and supporting farm products that can be developed in these particular districts.

Banks were further advised to expand their presence in GIFT City to support India’s aspirations in international financial services, tap into emerging global opportunities, and increase participation in the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX).

Enhancing customer experience remains a key priority, and banks were directed by the Finance Minister to ensure faster grievance redressal, offer simplified digital platforms, and provide multilingual services both online and offline. Maintaining clean, customer-friendly physical branches and expanding in metro and urban centres to keep pace with urbanisation was also highlighted.

Nirmala Sitharaman directed the PSBs to participate actively in the upcoming three-month Financial Inclusion saturation campaign, beginning July 1, 2025, covering 2.7 lakh Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies. This campaign would also focus on assisting the citizens with respect to KYC, re-KYC & unclaimed deposits. Banks were directed to ensure focused outreach, adequate manpower deployment, and effective publicity of this special campaign to further deepen financial inclusion under schemes such as PM Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana.

This meeting was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary; Secretary, Department of Financial Services M Nagaraju; MDs of PSBs and senior officials of the Department of Financial Services.

