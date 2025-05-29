ETV Bharat / business

FM Meets ADB President; Seeks Deeper Support For Integrated Rural Prosperity

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda and sought enhanced support for integrated rural prosperity initiatives, including job creation. The discussions focused on shaping the partnership in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The Indian delegation emphasised the 'Budget Plus' and 'Finance Plus' approach for driving systemic change and fostering innovation to align with India's 'reform, perform and transform' approach, while urging for agility in responding to emerging national priorities, the finance ministry said in a post on X.

Stressing that the 'Antyodaya' principle — which aims at ensuring development reaches the last person in society — she asked ADB to support integrated rural prosperity measures.

"She urged deeper ADB support for integrated rural prosperity measures, including creation of jobs and local entrepreneurship, and fostering innovation in agriculture, to transform villages into resilient communities," it said.