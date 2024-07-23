ETV Bharat / business

FM Allocates Rs 1.52 Lakh Crore For Agriculture and Allied Sectors

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday allocated Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture and allied sectors. The Finance Minister made the announcement in the Union Budget.

It was announced that new 109 high-yielding and climate-resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops are to be released for cultivation. Sitharaman also announced that 10,000 need-based bio-input resource centres will be established and the Centre will assist it.

In the Interim Budget, the government has allocated Rs 1.27 lakh crore budget for the Ministry of Agriculture for 2024-25, marginally higher than the current fiscal.

According to the budget document, the agriculture ministry has been allocated Rs 1,27,469.88 crore for 2024-25 financial year, of which the Department of Agriculture will get Rs 1,17,528.79 crore while the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) Rs 9,941.09 crore. As per the revised estimates of the current fiscal, the Department of Agriculture has been allocated Rs 1,16,788.96 crore while the DARE Rs 9,876.60 crore.

In the Interim Budget which was presented on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said as many as 11.8 crore farmers were provided financial assistance under the PM KISAN Yojana.