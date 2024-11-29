Fly High For Less: Air India And IndiGo Slash Fares For Jet-Setters

Gurugram: This Black Friday, two of India’s leading airlines, Air India and IndiGo, have rolled out exclusive sales to captivate travellers and encourage them to plan their next journeys. Both carriers are offering significant discounts, ensuring affordable travel across domestic and international destinations. Here’s what each airline brings to the table in their limited-period Black Friday sales.
Air India’s 96-Hour Black Friday Sale
Air India launched its Black Friday Sale, offering up to 20% off on domestic base fares and up to 12% off on international base fares for bookings made via the airline’s official website and mobile app. This sale, open from November 29 to December 2, 2024, covers travel until June 30, 2025, with extended travel dates up to October 30, 2025, for Australia and North America routes.
Key highlights include
No convenience fees: Passengers save up to Rs 399 on domestic flights and Rs 999 on international bookings.
Additional savings on payment methods: Discounts of up to Rs 3,000 are available through specific promo codes for UPI, internet banking and ICICI Bank credit cards.
Student and senior citizen benefits: Clubbed with existing concessions, students can save up to 25%, while senior citizens can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on base fares.
IndiGo’s Black Friday Sale
IndiGo has also joined the Black Friday frenzy with its sale running from November 29 to December 2, 2024, featuring all-inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs 1,199 for domestic flights and Rs 5,199 for international routes. The travel period for these discounts spans from January 1 to March 31, 2025.
Additional perks include
Discounts on add-ons: Save up to 15% on prepaid excess baggage and up to 50% on the Fast Forward service, which ensures priority handling of luggage and boarding.
Affordable seat selection: Seats can be booked for as low as Rs 99.
Travel assistance: Available exclusively for domestic sectors at Rs 159.
IndiGo continues to prioritise customer convenience with its user-friendly website, mobile app and expanded 6E network, which has introduced new destinations and resumed routes, ensuring more travel options for customers.
While Air India focuses on long-term travel plans and rewards loyalists with exclusive benefits on its website and app, IndiGo’s budget-friendly fares and discounts on add-ons make it a compelling choice for travellers seeking immediate plans. Whether flying domestically or internationally, this Black Friday, the skies are truly the limit.