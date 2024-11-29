ETV Bharat / business

Fly High For Less: Air India And IndiGo Slash Fares For Jet-Setters

Air India and IndiGo rolled out exclusive sales to captivate travellers and encourage them to plan their next journeys. ( ETV Bharat )

Gurugram: This Black Friday, two of India’s leading airlines, Air India and IndiGo, have rolled out exclusive sales to captivate travellers and encourage them to plan their next journeys. Both carriers are offering significant discounts, ensuring affordable travel across domestic and international destinations. Here’s what each airline brings to the table in their limited-period Black Friday sales.

Air India’s 96-Hour Black Friday Sale

Air India launched its Black Friday Sale, offering up to 20% off on domestic base fares and up to 12% off on international base fares for bookings made via the airline’s official website and mobile app. This sale, open from November 29 to December 2, 2024, covers travel until June 30, 2025, with extended travel dates up to October 30, 2025, for Australia and North America routes.

Key highlights include

No convenience fees: Passengers save up to Rs 399 on domestic flights and Rs 999 on international bookings.

Additional savings on payment methods: Discounts of up to Rs 3,000 are available through specific promo codes for UPI, internet banking and ICICI Bank credit cards.

Student and senior citizen benefits: Clubbed with existing concessions, students can save up to 25%, while senior citizens can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on base fares.

IndiGo’s Black Friday Sale