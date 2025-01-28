New Delhi: Air India has taken its frequent flyer program Maharaja Club to another level by introducing truly unique ways to earn Maharaja Points besides flying, officials said.

The updated program is meant to better integrate all aspects of travel, creating a frictionless experience that will provide travellers with increased value in each touch point. Five ways to get either one of your flying out the gate or an award flight/cabin upgrade with Maharaja Point in-depth detailed:

Partner Hotels To Stay

Go on vacations or work trips and convert them into earning points. Maharaja Club has tied up with a wide offer of luxury hotel chains, The Leela Palaces, The Roseate Hotels & Resorts, Evolve Back and select Soneva properties in Thailand-Maldives. This stay gives you 5-7 Maharaja Points on every ₹100 spent on a couple of quick and mediocre weekend stays. You will earn the points to potentially get a Delhi-Mumbai Economy Award Flight with Air India by using the Quote Your Rate at OneFinerate.com

Get Points As You Experience

Maharaja Points can be earned by visiting top attractions around the world. Travellers can earn loyalty points through partnerships with legoland guests in California, New York, Dubai and the UK as well as Madame Tussauds museums across Bangkok and, London to New York. Book curated experiences on platforms like Get Your Guide or isango (over 110,000 experiences in more than 150 countries) for the best travel experience in the most immersive manner. On the go, can connect with Matrix international e-SIMs and accumulate points on customised data plans.

If you love Luxury shopping at The Bicester Collection and wish to transfer some points in your favour while shopping at nine open-air shopping villages in Europe. For cruise lovers, there is even more value in booking cruises through iCruise which lets you book voyages on 40+ cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean, Disney Cruises and Norwegian Cruises.

Everyday Purchases, Now Worth Something

Partnerships with the Maharaja Club reach even your day-to-day and a habit you require becomes something great. Everywhere you buy an Apple product, False Hill luxury barbershops or flowers from Ferns N Petals, those all earn you points. Additional options include shopping at United Colors of Benetton, accessing wellness services at Tattva, staying fit with FITPASS, or buying skincare products from Kiehl’s. By incorporating these partners into your regular spending habits, you can significantly boost your points balance.

Earn Points on Car Rentals

Travel planning is incomplete without efficient local transportation, and Maharaja Club ensures that even car rentals contribute to your rewards. The program has partnered with Discover Cars, AVIS, and Zoomcar to enable point collection when hiring vehicles. Discover Cars, an aggregator platform, lets you compare rental deals, while AVIS offers a wide selection of self-drive and chauffeur-driven vehicles globally. For domestic trips, Zoomcar provides flexible self-drive rental options across India, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

Convert Credit Card Rewards to Maharaja Points

Your existing credit card rewards can now be converted into Maharaja Points, thanks to partnerships with major banks. By leveraging this feature, you can easily transfer your accumulated points to your Maharaja Club account, bringing you closer to award flights or cabin upgrades aboard Air India.