ETV Bharat / business

Flipkart To Shift Domicile To India From Singapore

New Delhi: Walmart group e-commerce firm Flipkart on Tuesday said it will shift its domicile to India from Singapore-- a move that can be seen as a step towards a potential public listing in the country.

At present, Flipkart is headquartered in Singapore.

"Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce platform, proudly based and operating in India, has shared its intention to relocate its holding company from Singapore to India," the company said in a statement.