Flipkart Expands Digital Payment Offerings With 5 New Categories

New Delhi: Indian e-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday said it has partnered with payment solutions company BillDesk to expand its digital payment offerings with five new categories.

The expansion includes recharge and bill payment categories, including FasTag, DTH recharges, landline, broadband, and mobile postpaid bill payments, on the Flipkart app. The home-grown marketplace has partnered with BillDesk to help integrate the new services with Bharat Bill Payments System (BBPS), developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The new services are in addition to the existing electricity bill payment and mobile prepaid recharge options. "We have diversified our selection of services in line with Flipkart's vision to simplify the digital payments journey for customers and further the government's vision of a cashless economy.