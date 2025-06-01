FKCCI Director Emphasises MSMEs' Transformative Impact On Economy

Bengaluru: As India aims to be the third-largest economy in the world, a crucial driver of this growth lies in its vast network of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). With over 6.3 crore MSMEs across the country, this sector plays a critical role in generating employment, fostering innovation and contributing significantly to the GDP.
Speaking at the India MSME Conclave 2025, Shravan Guduthur, chartered accountant and director of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), emphasised the transformative impact of MSMEs on India's economic landscape. "Just like agriculture is considered the backbone of our economy, the industrial sector — especially MSMEs — holds similar importance," Guduthur told ETV Bharat.
"In Karnataka alone, we have nearly 20 lakh registered MSMEs, and the number is rising steadily with around 50,000 new registrations every month," he added.
The India MSME Conclave 2025, which kicked off on Sunday in Bengaluru, brings together over 250 exhibitors, industry experts and policymakers. The three-day event, jointly organised by FKCCI, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and the Peenya Industries Association (PIA), aims to enhance the visibility and market reach of MSMEs across India.
According to Guduthur, initiatives like the conclave provide strategic platforms for small businesses to connect with potential customers, suppliers and partners. "Events like these help MSMEs expand their market reach and promote collaboration. With the support of the government and industry bodies, we can make it easier for MSMEs to grow beyond local boundaries," he said.
Industry organisations are also focused on nurturing future entrepreneurs. FKCCI and its partners run a mentorship initiative, Manthan, which guides aspiring entrepreneurs, especially students from undergraduate and postgraduate programs, on how to turn business ideas into viable enterprises.
"When young people come to us asking how to begin their entrepreneurial journey, we provide them with the tools, knowledge and networks to launch successfully. Chambers of commerce act as launchpads for these new-age entrepreneurs," Guduthur explained.
As India accelerates its industrial ambitions, MSMEs continue to be a vital pillar in the journey. The conclave underscores the need for sustained support, innovation and collaboration to unlock the full potential of small enterprises and, in turn, propel the Indian economy forward.
Also Read: