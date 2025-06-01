ETV Bharat / business

FKCCI Director Emphasises MSMEs' Transformative Impact On Economy

Bengaluru: As India aims to be the third-largest economy in the world, a crucial driver of this growth lies in its vast network of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). With over 6.3 crore MSMEs across the country, this sector plays a critical role in generating employment, fostering innovation and contributing significantly to the GDP.

Speaking at the India MSME Conclave 2025, Shravan Guduthur, chartered accountant and director of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), emphasised the transformative impact of MSMEs on India's economic landscape. "Just like agriculture is considered the backbone of our economy, the industrial sector — especially MSMEs — holds similar importance," Guduthur told ETV Bharat.

"In Karnataka alone, we have nearly 20 lakh registered MSMEs, and the number is rising steadily with around 50,000 new registrations every month," he added.

The India MSME Conclave 2025, which kicked off on Sunday in Bengaluru, brings together over 250 exhibitors, industry experts and policymakers. The three-day event, jointly organised by FKCCI, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and the Peenya Industries Association (PIA), aims to enhance the visibility and market reach of MSMEs across India.