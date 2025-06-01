ETV Bharat / business

FKCCI Director Emphasises MSMEs' Transformative Impact On Economy

Speaking at the India MSME Conclave 2025, Shravan Guduthur said that just like agriculture is considered the backbone of our economy, MSMEs hold similar importance.

Shravan Guduthur, director of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Shravan Guduthur, director of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 1, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST

2 Min Read

Bengaluru: As India aims to be the third-largest economy in the world, a crucial driver of this growth lies in its vast network of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). With over 6.3 crore MSMEs across the country, this sector plays a critical role in generating employment, fostering innovation and contributing significantly to the GDP.

Speaking at the India MSME Conclave 2025, Shravan Guduthur, chartered accountant and director of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), emphasised the transformative impact of MSMEs on India's economic landscape. "Just like agriculture is considered the backbone of our economy, the industrial sector — especially MSMEs — holds similar importance," Guduthur told ETV Bharat.

"In Karnataka alone, we have nearly 20 lakh registered MSMEs, and the number is rising steadily with around 50,000 new registrations every month," he added.

The India MSME Conclave 2025, which kicked off on Sunday in Bengaluru, brings together over 250 exhibitors, industry experts and policymakers. The three-day event, jointly organised by FKCCI, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and the Peenya Industries Association (PIA), aims to enhance the visibility and market reach of MSMEs across India.

According to Guduthur, initiatives like the conclave provide strategic platforms for small businesses to connect with potential customers, suppliers and partners. "Events like these help MSMEs expand their market reach and promote collaboration. With the support of the government and industry bodies, we can make it easier for MSMEs to grow beyond local boundaries," he said.

Industry organisations are also focused on nurturing future entrepreneurs. FKCCI and its partners run a mentorship initiative, Manthan, which guides aspiring entrepreneurs, especially students from undergraduate and postgraduate programs, on how to turn business ideas into viable enterprises.

Delegates at the India MSME Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru.
Delegates at the India MSME Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

"When young people come to us asking how to begin their entrepreneurial journey, we provide them with the tools, knowledge and networks to launch successfully. Chambers of commerce act as launchpads for these new-age entrepreneurs," Guduthur explained.

As India accelerates its industrial ambitions, MSMEs continue to be a vital pillar in the journey. The conclave underscores the need for sustained support, innovation and collaboration to unlock the full potential of small enterprises and, in turn, propel the Indian economy forward.

Also Read:

  1. Are MSMEs Getting The Support They Need? Sector Leaders Demand Action; Karnataka DCM And Union Minister Assure Solutions
  2. Bengaluru MSME Conclave 2025 Kicks Off With Call For Innovation, Job Creation; Govt Support Assured

Bengaluru: As India aims to be the third-largest economy in the world, a crucial driver of this growth lies in its vast network of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). With over 6.3 crore MSMEs across the country, this sector plays a critical role in generating employment, fostering innovation and contributing significantly to the GDP.

Speaking at the India MSME Conclave 2025, Shravan Guduthur, chartered accountant and director of the Federation of Karnataka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), emphasised the transformative impact of MSMEs on India's economic landscape. "Just like agriculture is considered the backbone of our economy, the industrial sector — especially MSMEs — holds similar importance," Guduthur told ETV Bharat.

"In Karnataka alone, we have nearly 20 lakh registered MSMEs, and the number is rising steadily with around 50,000 new registrations every month," he added.

The India MSME Conclave 2025, which kicked off on Sunday in Bengaluru, brings together over 250 exhibitors, industry experts and policymakers. The three-day event, jointly organised by FKCCI, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) and the Peenya Industries Association (PIA), aims to enhance the visibility and market reach of MSMEs across India.

According to Guduthur, initiatives like the conclave provide strategic platforms for small businesses to connect with potential customers, suppliers and partners. "Events like these help MSMEs expand their market reach and promote collaboration. With the support of the government and industry bodies, we can make it easier for MSMEs to grow beyond local boundaries," he said.

Industry organisations are also focused on nurturing future entrepreneurs. FKCCI and its partners run a mentorship initiative, Manthan, which guides aspiring entrepreneurs, especially students from undergraduate and postgraduate programs, on how to turn business ideas into viable enterprises.

Delegates at the India MSME Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru.
Delegates at the India MSME Conclave 2025 in Bengaluru. (ETV Bharat)

"When young people come to us asking how to begin their entrepreneurial journey, we provide them with the tools, knowledge and networks to launch successfully. Chambers of commerce act as launchpads for these new-age entrepreneurs," Guduthur explained.

As India accelerates its industrial ambitions, MSMEs continue to be a vital pillar in the journey. The conclave underscores the need for sustained support, innovation and collaboration to unlock the full potential of small enterprises and, in turn, propel the Indian economy forward.

Also Read:

  1. Are MSMEs Getting The Support They Need? Sector Leaders Demand Action; Karnataka DCM And Union Minister Assure Solutions
  2. Bengaluru MSME Conclave 2025 Kicks Off With Call For Innovation, Job Creation; Govt Support Assured

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FKCCIMSMES SECTORTHIRD LARGEST ECONOMYKASSIAINDIA MSME CONCLAVE 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.