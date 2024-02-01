Loading...

FKCCI VP Hails Interim Budget, Says Finance Minister Sounds Optimistic

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 1, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

Updated : Feb 1, 2024, 5:25 PM IST

The fact that Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hasn't announced any concessions is a proof of her confidence that her party will be back in power.

Bengaluru (Karnataka): FKCCI chief Uma Reddy is impressed at union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's optimism driving her to lay a comprehensive budget in July. Hence the implications are clear that it is just a foregone conclusion that the BJP-led NDA coalition would burst back in power after the Lok Sabha polls.

"There is no special concession, no special soaps in direct and indirect taxes which mean confidence is conspicuous by its presence," she added.

Talking about the budget she added that the interim budget is an extension of Vikshit Bharat of 2047 a dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It was nice to see she laid down the whole map for Vikshit Bharat as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra," she said.

What was noteworthy for Reddy is that it touches the four key areas - poor, women, youth and farmers. "This means that it is an all-inclusive budget," Reddy said adding that the vision is vivid and all-comprehensive.

What also stands out in the budget is the fact that entrepreneurship gets a huge fillip thanks to solar support and others. "Focus on infrastructure like trains, airports and road connectivity will reduce freight costs," she said.

Fund availability in low interest rates will help start up entrepreneurs and availability of EV vehicles will help many budding businessmen also help and also the solar network will help entrepreneurs from rural areas, she said.

This is in line with Prime Minister Modi's focus on villages so that there is no migration to cities.

Medical help to women and sufferes of cervical cancer and vaccines are core areas she looked at, Reddy said adding that the Lakhpati Didi scheme will bolster women's strive towards advance.

To sum it up, according to Reddy the interim budget proves that there are greater days ahead.

