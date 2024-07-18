Fish Consumption In Jammu And Kashmir Surges By Over 20%, Reveals Study

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Fish consumption in Jammu and Kashmir has soared by more than 20 percent, a recent study has revealed. Conducted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, and WorldFish India, the report highlights a 20.9% increase in fish consumption in the region, the highest rise among all Indian states and union territories.

The study found that 81.6% of Jammu and Kashmir's population now consumes fish, a significant jump from 60.7% in 2005-2006. This puts the union territory ahead of regions traditionally known for high fish consumption, such as the North-Eastern and eastern states, Kerala, and Goa. Kerala's fish consumption has only increased by 1.8% since 2005-2006, while Goa's has risen by 2.1%.

In contrast, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan have much lower percentages of fish eaters, with 20.6%, 26.45%, and 22.5% respectively. The study also noted that fish is more popular among males in Jammu and Kashmir, with over 89% of men consuming it compared to 73.4% of women.

The growing popularity of fish in Jammu and Kashmir is attributed to the increased acceptance of fish farming, which has significantly boosted fish production in the union territory. Fish production in Kashmir has risen by 5,840 tons, generating 366.12 lakhs in revenue over the past four years. Notably, trout production has surged from 598 tons in 2019 to 1,990 tons in the 2022-23 financial year.

“The availability of fish at controlled prices ensures it is affordable for everyone. We are encouraging fish farming, and our young people are finding success in this industry,” an official from the fisheries department said.