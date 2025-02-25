Financial Literacy Week Observed To Promote Awareness On Key Topics

New Delhi: Financial Literacy Week has been observed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) annually since 2016 to raise awareness about financial literacy among the public to empower them to engage the responsible and take informed financial decisions.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra launched the tenth edition of FLW 2025 and the theme for the current year is 'Financial Literacy: Women’s Prosperity'. The FLW 2025 will be observed between February 24 and 28 this year.

Malhotra said, "The need for empowering women to enhance their participation in driving inclusive and sustained economic growth of our country."

Malhotra urged banks to use all available channels to continue to promote financial literacy, particularly among women. "As part of FLW 2025, RBI will undertake multimedia campaigns on the theme. Banks, too, have been advised to give out information and create awareness among their customers," he said.

Taking to social media X, YES Bank wrote, "Juggling everything at home is a superpower! But even superheroes need a financial plan. Hence this Financial Literacy Week, RBI kehta hai… Financial Literacy, Women’s Prosperity. Start small, save consistently, and you’ll be amazed at what you can achieve, Smart budgeting is your secret weapon. Prioritize those essential bills first, then focus on needs, and finally, allocate what’s left for wants like shopping, movies, or dinner out. Small habits,big impact! Because financially empowered women build stronger families."

Bank of Baroda posted on X, “Smart Budgeting for a Secure Future! This Financial Literacy Week 2025, take charge of your finances! Plan wisely, save smartly, and enjoy financial freedom. Pay your bills on time, make savings, and wisely spend on shopping, dining, and entertainment! Smart saving today ensures a worry-free tomorrow. Practice financial discipline and build a secure future!."