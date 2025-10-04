ETV Bharat / business

Financial Assets Worth Rs 1.84 Lakh Crore Lying Unclaimed With Banks, Regulators: Sitharaman

Ahmedabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said financial assets worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore were lying unclaimed with banks and regulators, and officials need to ensure these reach the rightful owners. Sitharaman launched the three-month Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar (Your Money, Your Right) campaign from Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai and senior officials from the banks and the finance ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs said that financial assets worth Rs 1.84 lakh crore were lying unclaimed with banks and regulators in the form of bank deposits, insurance, provident fund or shares. She urged officials to work on three As — Awareness, Access and Action — to ensure these unclaimed assets reach rightful owners during the three-month-long campaign.

"Unclaimed monies are lying with the banks or with the RBI or with the IEPF (Investor Education and Protection Fund). We have to find the rightful owners and claimants of those funds and hand the money over to them," Sitharaman said.

"As per the DFS (Department of Financial Services), Rs 1,84,000 crore is lying there. It is safe. I can assure you it is absolutely safe. You come when you want with proper papers. Money will be given to you. The government is the custodian for it. It can be through the bank or through SEBI. It can be through any other agency. But it is lying there in safe custody," she assured.

If the asset remains unclaimed for a long time due to any reason, it gets transferred from one entity to another, the minister said. From banks, it goes to the RBI in case of deposits, and in case of stocks or similar assets, it goes from SEBI to "another centre or the IEPF", she said.

"The RBI has created the UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits Gateway To Access Information) portal. So, it is moving from one unclaimed area to another, which is holding this unclaimed deposit. The moment you claim it, you get it. So, I honestly think it is high time that all of us spread the word to everyone," Sitharaman said.