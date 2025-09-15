ETV Bharat / business

Finance Minister Sitharaman Highlights Role Of GIFT City As Global Financial Service Provider

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday highlighted the role of IFSC GIFT City as a global financial service provider. During the meeting with top management of HSBC Plc, Sitharaman outlined the roadmap towards Viksit Bharat, towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, sustainability, innovation, adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and inclusivity.

GIFT IFSC, international financial services centre, is located in Gandhinagar Gujarat. HSBC Group chairman Mark E Tucker and the Board Members of the UK-based financial services firm met the finance minister here.

The meeting focused on India's growth story, Government of India's policy initiatives and HSBC's role in supporting India, the finance ministry said in a post on X.