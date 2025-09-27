ETV Bharat / business

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to inaugurate 4th Kautilya Economic Conclave 2025 on October 3

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the 4th Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC 2025) with the theme 'Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times' here on October 3. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will close the proceedings with reflections on India's foreign and economic policy on October 5, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The three-day KEC 2025 promises to be a dynamic forum, combining India's domestic priorities with global perspectives and charting pathways to prosperity in a time of turbulence, it added.

Building on its rich experience, KEC has significantly improved its quality and international presence with 75 participants from abroad, representing over 30 countries, to focus on contemporary challenges, it noted.

Special luncheon sessions will include a forward-looking session on 'Communications: Emerging Technologies' led by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia with leading experts on AI and digital infrastructure.

The conclave will culminate in a high-level plenary on global macroeconomic prudence, chaired by PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, bringing together senior policymakers and economists to evaluate the health of the world economy and the reforms needed in financial governance, the ministry said.

"This year's theme, 'Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times', is relevant both in the context of India's growth aspirations and its success in navigating times of exceptional uncertainty, turbulence and changing geopolitics," it added.

The ministry further said the agenda blends immediate policy priorities with longer-term shifts. Sessions will address Asia's emergence as a global growth hub, the evolving BRICS architecture, financial stability, and new directions in industrial policy.

Among the highlights, Jean-Claude Trichet, Honorary Governor of the Banque de France, will be in conversation with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on the challenges of central banking in turbulent times.

Other international leaders include Mari Elka Pangestu, former Indonesian Minister of Trade and Taro Kono, Member of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party.