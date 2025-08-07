ETV Bharat / business

Start Small, Stay Consistent: Finance Expert Dr Prasanna Chandra's Simple Yet Effective Tips For First-Time Investors

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: With more and more Indians entering the world of investing, the need for simple and practical financial advice has become more important than ever. Many persons who are investing for the first time often have similar questions like how to begin, where should one invest and how does one stay calm and disciplined when markets behave volatile?

In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, finance expert Dr Prasanna Chandra, who happens to be the Director of Centre for Financial Management, Bangalore, addressed these very concerns, and shared helpful insights on how to build healthy financial habits, understand risks and build long-term wealth.

Dr Chandra explained some essential steps like starting with small amounts, saving regularly and picking investments that match one's comfort with risk. He further emphasised the need to be patient, disciplined and always maintain a long-term perspective when it comes to money. During the conversation, he also spoke about his book 'Mastering Personal Investments: 20 Steps to Financial Independence', published by Bloomsbury.

Here are the excerpts from the interview.

ETB: You talk about 20 steps to financial independence. But for someone who is dealing with EMIs, rising costs or an uncertain job market, what does that really mean? And how do they even begin?

Prasanna Chandra: The first step, of course is to save and then gradually start investing. One can begin with small, achievable steps, like saving Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per month and automate transfers to one's savings or investment accounts. Remember, financial independence is a journey and it is important to be patient and persistent.

ETB: These days there's advice pouring in from influencers, YouTubers, and even friends on WhatsApp. How can someone figure out what is actually useful?

Prasanna Chandra: Figuring out what's useful in the sea of investment advice can be overwhelming. To separate wheat from the chaff, look for guidance from credible sources. This book (mentioned above) provides the basic knowledge required by investors so that they can figure out the signal from the noise. It emphasises the importance of patience and discipline in investing, encouraging readers to adopt a long-term perspective.

ETB: A lot of young people are drawn towards earning fast-money through stock tips, crypto and trading. But your book leans toward long-term investing. Why do you think that slow-and-steady approach still works in today's fast-moving world?