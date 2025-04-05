Could Be Challenging To Sell Exported Goods In Indian Markets: FIEO's Ajay Sahai On US Reciprocal Tariff

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: After the reciprocal tariff imposed by the US on India, businessmen are hopeful that they may gain a competitive advantage in the global market. However, this move also raises concerns.

Ajay Sahai, Director General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), exclusively spoke to ETV Bharat about the US reciprocal tariff and its potential impact. He has called on the government to extend relief measures for exports that are nearing their end, in order to help mitigate the effects of this issue. He also mentioned that if bilateral trade between the US and India improves, the situation could become even more favorable.

According to Ajay Sahai, it will take at least three to six months to fully absorb the impact of this situation. Despite this, he believes that India is in a relatively good position. The US has imposed higher tariffs on several countries, including China, compared to India. As a result, Chinese exports will be more expensive in the US than Indian exports, potentially creating opportunities for India. However, India's exports are still relatively low in many parts of the world, including European countries, which could pose challenges for India.

He also mentioned that this decision is likely to be very costly for American consumers. When asked about the impact on Indian consumers, he stated that while the direct impact may not be immediately visible, if exports are affected, it could become challenging to sell the exported goods within the Indian market.

Expert's View

Many experts believe reciprocal tariff rates may impact our economic growth as well. Chief Economist and Head-Research & Outreach, ICRA Limited, Aditi Nayar, believes that reciprocal tariff rate set by the US is 27 per cent, which while quite high, is lower than some other Asian countries like China (34%), Vietnam (46%), Thailand (37%), Bangladesh (37%), Taiwan (32%), etc. Notably, several items were excluded from the country-specific ad valorem rates.

According to her, early assessment is that the impact of the tariff announcements up to today is negative for some sectors like steel, non-ferrous metals, auto components and cut and polished diamonds.

"In our view, this poses a mild downside risk to our growth forecast. However, we suspect that the relative tariff scenario is going to continue to evolve as the year progresses," added Nayar.

"For now, we are maintaining our baseline GDP growth forecast of 6.5% for FY2026. As a result, we continue to expect the MPC to reduce the repo rate by 25 bps next week, based on the expectation of a moderation in the CPI inflation to 4.2% on average in FY2026. A final rate cut of 25 bps may be forthcoming in the June or August 2025 policy review, based on the evolving growth inflation Dynamic," she added.

Impact on Engineering Export

While Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India) Chairman, Pankaj Chadha believes that as the US is the top export destination for Indian engineering exports, the sector would be impacted at least in the first year or till we expand our presence in other markets.

As per data Indian engineering exports to the US stood at $17.27 billion in April-February period of financial year 2024-25, registering a year-on-year growth of 8.3% as compared to $15.95 billion in April-February period of FY 2023-24. The general tariff proposed to be imposed on India is 26%. This is high enough to impact exports from India and hit the businesses. The Trump administration had earlier announced 25% duty on all steel and aluminium imports into the US.

Chadha said that our preliminary estimate is that engineering goods exports to the US could drop by $4-5 billion in the first year. The exact impact on engineering exports to the US cannot be determined at present since it will depend on the ability of the American market to absorb these duties.

Going forward, Indian engineering exporters need to diversify export markets to minimise the impact of higher US tariffs. As India and the US are engaged in negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA), we hope it will lessen the impact of the proposed 26% tariff on Indian goods, he added.

Impact of US-China trade war

As China also imposes tariff on the US, experts believe that India must steer clear of the escalating US-China trade war. Founder of Global Trade Research Initiative Ajay Srivastava believes that with both powers slapping 34% tariffs on each other—raising total US tariffs on Chinese goods to 54%—China's retaliation is expected to create a glut of US soybeans and corn, commodities China heavily imports from the US.

He said that the National Trade Estimates report released by the USTR on march 31 says that India prohibits the importation of ethanol for fuel use.

India also requires an import license from DGFT to import ethanol for non-fuel purposes. Any move by India to lower tariffs or allow corn imports for its conversion into ethanol for ethanol blending might help the U.S., but risks being perceived by China as taking sides, he added.

This applies to more products. Doing this could trigger backlash from China, including a possible halt in critical exports like electronics and machinery, as seen in recent months. At a time when two global giants are locked in an economic showdown, India must prioritise its own interests and avoid being dragged into a conflict not of its making. Neutrality is not just diplomacy—it is strategy, he added.