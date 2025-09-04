Festive Cheer For Auto Sector: GST Cut To Drive Demand, Luxury Car Prices To Dip

Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The revision in GST rates is proving to be a big boost for the automobile industry. Dealers say they’re already seeing signs of a strong festive season ahead with a noticeable rise in interest from customers.

Ever since the news about the tax changes came out inquiries at showrooms have jumped by 20 to 25 percent. Buyers are especially eager to know how the new prices will shape up and dealerships are reporting a clear spike in footfall and phone calls. New rates are going to be effective from September 22, 2025.

Festive Demand

Former Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) president Vinkesh Gulati shared with ETV Bharat that the customer inquiries have gone up by over 20-25 percent in the past few days with many eager to understand the exact pricing of their chosen vehicles under the new GST structure. "While we’re still waiting for official price confirmations from the manufacturers we’ll begin updating customers as soon as we receive the details", he added.

Speaking about the upcoming festive season, Gulati said, "We are quite optimistic this year. Traditionally, buyers tend to wait until the end of the year to grab bigger discounts but this time, Navratri might actually bring the best deals. We expect strong momentum in sales starting from the festive period itself," he added.

While current FADA president C S Vigneshwar said that the 56th GST Council meeting marks a watershed moment for India’s automobile retail industry, he believe this is a decisive step that will boost affordability. He also said that this is going to spur demand and make India’s mobility ecosystem stronger and more inclusive.

As the country heads into the peak festive season glitch-free and implementation will be the key to ensuring that the benefits seamlessly reach customers, he added.

Prioritising Ease of Living and Doing Business

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd said

“These reforms reflect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for next-generation GST that prioritises both ease of living and ease of doing business. The streamlined GST framework goes beyond rate rationalisation with structural reforms enhancing long-term confidence in India’s economic environment.

The GST Council’s decision to retain the 5 percent GST rate on electric vehicles is a forward-looking move that reinforces India’s commitment to sustainable, zero-emission mobility and signals long term policy stability. The reduction of GST on small cars to 18% further expands access to personal mobility, making it more affordable for a broader section of society. Together, these measures will not only accelerate EV adoption but also drive innovation, strengthen domestic manufacturing, and propel India toward a cleaner, smarter, and self-reliant mobility future.”

Cess-Related Losses

FADA has also raised concerns about the cess amounts already reflected in dealer's books, as September 3 meeting did not provide any clarity on the matter. In a statement, FADA said that one area requiring immediate clarification is the levy and treatment of cess balances currently lying in dealers’ accounts, to avoid any ambiguity during the transition. Industry sources have estimated that the potential cess-related loss to dealers could be around Rs 2,500 crore.

Benefit for Luxury Vehicles

With the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, notable changes will be visible in the automotive sector. One of the key highlights is the revision in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure for luxury and larger vehicles. The GST rate for high-end cars has now been fixed at 40 percent, replacing the previous 28 percent slab.

At first glance this might seem like a price hike for luxury vehicles. However the crucial shift lies in the removal of the additional cess, which was previously levied on top of the GST. This cess ranged between 17 to 22 percent and significantly pushed up the on-road price of luxury and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The overall tax burden often climbed to as much as 50 percent under the old system.

With the revised tax regime the entire cess component has been eliminated. Now, luxury vehicles including SUVs and larger models that don’t meet the specifications of small cars will attract a flat 40 percent GST with no extra levies. As a result, the effective tax rate comes down and consumers can expect marginally lower prices for premium models from manufacturers.

The updated GST slabs will be implemented starting September 22, ushering in a streamlined taxation process that may offer some relief to buyers in the premium vehicle segment.