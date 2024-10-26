ETV Bharat / business

Kerala: Federal Bank Installs India's First QR Code-Based Coin Vending Machine

Kozhikode: India's first QR code-based coin vending machine (QCVM) has been installed in the Federal Bank's Puthiyara branch in the Kozhikode district of Kerala.

This machine is set up in Kozhikode as a solution for those who want coins. Coins of Rs 1, 2, 5, and 10 are now available through this machine.

Even if digital payment facilities come, we need coins for some use. If you need coins, you can collect if from the coin vending machine as easily as taking money from the ATM.

You can scan the QR code from the QR code-based coin vending machine and get the coin very easily.

The process of taking coins from the machine is simpler than the ATM. So it can also be used by the common man.

What Is A QR Code-Based Vending Machine?

It is a cashless coin delivery system that allows customers to make UPI transactions by scanning the QR code on the machine on their mobile phone.

The QR code-based coin vending machine has been launched to help people solve the coin shortage. If you scan the QR code and make the required payment, the coins will be available through the machine.

Although there were traditional coin vending machines in the past, these only issued coins after accepting currency notes.