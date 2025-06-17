ETV Bharat / business

FDI To Developing Economies In 2023 Fell Lowest Since 2005: World Bank

Hyderabad: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into developing economies, a key propellant of economic growth and higher living standards, has dwindled to the lowest level since 2005 amid rising trade and investment barriers

According to a recent World Bank report, growing trade and investment barriers caused FDI into emerging nations to drop to $435 billion in 2023, the lowest since 2005. The trend has been broad based across economies, about 60 percent of all emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) and four out of six EMDE regions had lower FDI-to-GDP ratios in 2012-23 than in 2000-11.

This coincided with a global trend in which FDI into advanced economies also slowed to a trickle as high-income economies received just $336 billion in 2023, the lowest level since 1996. As a share of their GDP, FDI inflows to developing economies in 2023 were just 2.3 percent, about half the number during the peak year of 2008.

In the typical EMDE, the ratio of net FDI inflows to GDP dropped from a peak of almost 5 percent in 2008 to just over 2 percent in 2023.

The new analysis from the World Bank highlights the policies that will be needed to achieve those goals at a time when economic growth has come to a crawl.

Easing investment restrictions will be a key step. So far in 2025, half of all FDI-related measures announced by governments in developing economies have been restrictive measures, the highest share since 2010. Between 2010 and 2024, just 380 new investment treaties came into force, barely a third of the 1990s number.