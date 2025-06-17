FDI To Developing Economies In 2023 Fell Lowest Since 2005: World Bank

Hyderabad: Foreign direct investment (FDI) into developing economies, a key propellant of economic growth and higher living standards, has dwindled to the lowest level since 2005 amid rising trade and investment barriers
According to a recent World Bank report, growing trade and investment barriers caused FDI into emerging nations to drop to $435 billion in 2023, the lowest since 2005. The trend has been broad based across economies, about 60 percent of all emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) and four out of six EMDE regions had lower FDI-to-GDP ratios in 2012-23 than in 2000-11.
This coincided with a global trend in which FDI into advanced economies also slowed to a trickle as high-income economies received just $336 billion in 2023, the lowest level since 1996. As a share of their GDP, FDI inflows to developing economies in 2023 were just 2.3 percent, about half the number during the peak year of 2008.
In the typical EMDE, the ratio of net FDI inflows to GDP dropped from a peak of almost 5 percent in 2008 to just over 2 percent in 2023.
The new analysis from the World Bank highlights the policies that will be needed to achieve those goals at a time when economic growth has come to a crawl.
Easing investment restrictions will be a key step. So far in 2025, half of all FDI-related measures announced by governments in developing economies have been restrictive measures, the highest share since 2010. Between 2010 and 2024, just 380 new investment treaties came into force, barely a third of the 1990s number.
Similarly, the report finds that countries that are more open to trade tend to receive more FDI, an extra 0.6% for each percentage point increase in the trade-to-GDP ratio. However, the number of new trade agreements signed over the past decade dropped in half from an average of 11 per year in the 2010s to just six in the 2020s.
As the share of services related FDI to EMDEs has risen, the share of manufacturing related FDI has fallen to less than 30 percent in 2019-23, down from about 45 percent in the early 2000s.
The three largest EMDEs—China, India, and Brazil—jointly received almost half of total FDI inflows to EMDEs, on average, during 2012-23, about 10% more than in 2000-11.
China received nearly one-third of inflows to EMDEs during 2012-23, while Brazil and India received 10 percent and 6 percent, respectively. The 26 poorest countries received barely 2% of the total.
FDI flows show increasing signs of decoupling along geopolitical fault lines. The United States has reduced its sourcing from China while concurrently increasing its trade and FDI linkages with India, Mexico, and Viet Nam.
The report identifies three policy priorities for developing economies:
- First, redouble efforts to attract FDI: Easing FDI restrictions that have accumulated over the last decade would be a good start. So would speeding up improvements in the investment climate, which have stalled in many countries over the past decade. Strong macroeconomic outcomes—healthy growth and rising labour productivity—also help accelerate FDI flows, the analysis shows. An increase of 1% in country’s labour productivity is associated with an increase of 0.7% in FDI inflows.
- Second, amplify the economic benefits of FDI: Promoting trade integration, improving the quality of institutions, fostering human capital development, and encouraging more people to participate in the formal economy increase the benefits of FDI. Governments can also amplify the benefits by channeling FDI to sectors where the impact is greatest. FDI can also help increase job opportunities for women.
- Third, advance global cooperation: All countries should work together to accelerate policy initiatives that can help direct FDI flows to developing economies with the largest investment gaps. The World Bank Group, the world’s largest development bank, is playing a key role in mobilising private capital by creating instruments that lower financial risks for investors.