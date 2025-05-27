ETV Bharat / business

FDI Inflows Up 13 Pc To USD 50 Bn In 2024-25; Decline 24.5 Pc In Jan-Mar Quarter

New Delhi: Foreign direct investment in India fell 24.5 per cent year-on-year to USD 9.34 billion in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 but grew 13 per cent at USD 50 billion during the entire previous financial year, according to the government data released on Tuesday. FDI inflows during January-March 2023-24 stood at USD 12.38 billion. These were USD 44.42 billion in the full 2023-24 fiscal.

During the October-December quarter of 2024-25 also, the inflows were contracted by 5.6 per cent year-on-year to USD 10.9 billion due to global economic uncertainties. Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew by 14 per cent to USD 81.04 billion during the last financial year. It is the highest in the last three years. The same stood at USD 71.3 billion in 2023-24.

During 2024-25, Singapore emerged as the largest source of FDI with USD 14.94 billion inflows. It was followed by Mauritius (USD 3.73 billion against USD 8.34 billion), the US (USD 5.45 billion), the Netherlands (USD 4.62 billion), the UAE (USD 3.12 billion), Japan (USD 2.47 billion), Cyprus (USD 1.2 billion), UK (USD 795 million), Germany (USD 469 million), and Cayman Islands (USD 371 million).

However, the data showed that when compared to 2023-24, the inflows had declined from the Netherlands, Japan, the UK, and Germany. Singapore accounts for 30 per cent share, Mauritius (17 per cent) and the US (11 per cent). Sectorally, inflows rose in services, trading, telecommunication, automobile, construction development, non-conventional energy and chemicals.

However, it has contracted in computer software and hardware, construction (infrastructure activities), and pharmaceuticals. FDI in services has increased to USD 9.34 billion during 2024-25 as against USD 6.64 billion in 2023-24. As per the data, FDI inflows in non-conventional energy stood at USD 4 billion as against USD 3.76 billion in 2023-24.

The data also showed that Maharashtra received the highest inflow of USD 19.6 billion during the last fiscal. It was followed by Karnataka (USD 6.61 billion), Delhi (USD 6 billion), Gujarat (about USD 5.7 billion), Tamil Nadu (USD 3.68 billion), Haryana (USD 3.14 billion), and Telangana (USD 2.99 billion).