Falling Global Crude Rates Lift Hope, But Domestic Fuel Prices Unlikely To Get Cheaper

New Delhi: Despite the global crude price hitting a record low, a motley of taxation, import dependence and geopolitical uncertainty has sent domestic fuel prices to a zone of complexity.

"Any fall in the global crude oil prices doesn't reflect in India as almost 50 per cent of what you pay for one liter of petrol is tax, split between the centre and the states. Hence, petrol is a global commodity," petroleum expert Narendra Taneja told ETV Bharat.

"No barometer can gauge the oil pricing in India. Political parties will not criticise fuel taxes because every party, when in power, uses them as their revenue stream. It is not just about crude oil rates, the Indian tax structure is a major decider," Taneja added.

According to the IMARC Group, the oil and gas market in India is expected to grow steadily. From $710.5 million in 2024, it is forecast to reach $1,164.4 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.23 per cent, driven by rising energy demand, industrial growth and infrastructure expansion.

At the same time, the shrugging of optimism continued amid rising public anger. Recently, it was asked in the Lok Sabha whether the government would consider bringing the price down for the benefit of the people, given falling global rates. "The prices of petrol and diesel are determined by the market. Rather, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) decide on prices," Suresh Gopi, minister of state for petroleum and natural gas, informed the Lower House.

Gopi listed measures such as port rationalisation and ethanol blending being undertaken to stabilise prices. "India has been the only major economy with reduced petrol and diesel prices in recent years," he said, drawing a comparison to decreased prices in faraway areas, courtesy improved logistics.

He also pointed out the governmental support for LPG consumers. "About 60 per cent of LPG is imported. Nowhere in the world have LPG prices moved up by 63 per cent between July 2023 and February 2025, while the effective price was already lowered by 44 per cent for PMUY beneficiaries," said Gopi. Rebates like Rs 200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) households will still hold good and help in reducing the amount of burden on the poor consumers, he added.

Opposition parties have upped the ante over the domestic fuel price. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)'s working president K T Rama Rao has demanded a rollback of the rise in fuel prices, accusing the Centre of fiscal exploitation.

"Even as global crude prices drop, the Centre keeps hiking fuel rates. Is this the 'Achche Din' they promised?" KTR asked in a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, demanding a "transparent pricing mechanism aligned with global crude trends," abolition of unshareable cesses and greater fiscal federalism.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the Centre, stating, "Since May 2014, crude oil prices have declined by 41 per cent. Yet the benefit hasn't been passed on to the public. Instead, the government keeps raising excise duties."

He accused the government of prioritising revenue over public relief, citing massive investor losses during recent market volatility.