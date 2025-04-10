Falling Global Crude Rates Lift Hope, But Domestic Fuel Prices Unlikely To Get Cheaper

New Delhi: Despite the global crude price hitting a record low, a motley of taxation, import dependence and geopolitical uncertainty has sent domestic fuel prices to a zone of complexity.
"Any fall in the global crude oil prices doesn't reflect in India as almost 50 per cent of what you pay for one liter of petrol is tax, split between the centre and the states. Hence, petrol is a global commodity," petroleum expert Narendra Taneja told ETV Bharat.
"No barometer can gauge the oil pricing in India. Political parties will not criticise fuel taxes because every party, when in power, uses them as their revenue stream. It is not just about crude oil rates, the Indian tax structure is a major decider," Taneja added.
According to the IMARC Group, the oil and gas market in India is expected to grow steadily. From $710.5 million in 2024, it is forecast to reach $1,164.4 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.23 per cent, driven by rising energy demand, industrial growth and infrastructure expansion.
At the same time, the shrugging of optimism continued amid rising public anger. Recently, it was asked in the Lok Sabha whether the government would consider bringing the price down for the benefit of the people, given falling global rates. "The prices of petrol and diesel are determined by the market. Rather, the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) decide on prices," Suresh Gopi, minister of state for petroleum and natural gas, informed the Lower House.
Gopi listed measures such as port rationalisation and ethanol blending being undertaken to stabilise prices. "India has been the only major economy with reduced petrol and diesel prices in recent years," he said, drawing a comparison to decreased prices in faraway areas, courtesy improved logistics.
He also pointed out the governmental support for LPG consumers. "About 60 per cent of LPG is imported. Nowhere in the world have LPG prices moved up by 63 per cent between July 2023 and February 2025, while the effective price was already lowered by 44 per cent for PMUY beneficiaries," said Gopi. Rebates like Rs 200 per 14.2 kg cylinder for the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) households will still hold good and help in reducing the amount of burden on the poor consumers, he added.
Opposition parties have upped the ante over the domestic fuel price. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)'s working president K T Rama Rao has demanded a rollback of the rise in fuel prices, accusing the Centre of fiscal exploitation.
"Even as global crude prices drop, the Centre keeps hiking fuel rates. Is this the 'Achche Din' they promised?" KTR asked in a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, demanding a "transparent pricing mechanism aligned with global crude trends," abolition of unshareable cesses and greater fiscal federalism.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also slammed the Centre, stating, "Since May 2014, crude oil prices have declined by 41 per cent. Yet the benefit hasn't been passed on to the public. Instead, the government keeps raising excise duties."
He accused the government of prioritising revenue over public relief, citing massive investor losses during recent market volatility.
In defense, the Centre pointed to the legacy of oil bonds worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore left by the UPA government, which cripples the fiscal space. Comparisons of petrol and diesel prices from the UPA and NDA eras were also made, with the NDA government arguing that price increases have been more modest under its tenure.
Fuel prices also vary significantly between states due to their different value-added tax (VAT) rates. For instance, petrol costs Rs 94.69 in Lucknow but Rs 107.46 in Telangana. Diesel also shows similar disparities, costing Rs 87.81 in Lucknow against Rs 95.7 in Telangana. States like Kerala, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh have increased VAT in recent years, further inflating local fuel prices. Critics allege that non-BJP ruled states have failed to offer relief to citizens despite central assistance.
Taneja stressed that oil production is an expensive and risky business. "It's very difficult and expensive to produce oil. Sometimes, you drill a deep well in deep water like the Bay of Bengal, which can cost Rs 800 crore, and might not yield anything," he added.
Highlighting the financial responsibilities of OMC, he said, "They (OMCs) have to modernise refineries, build infrastructure and subsidize LPG. Their balance sheets are not strong enough to absorb price drops without affecting these obligations."
India also continues to depend heavily on crude imports to mitigate geopolitical risks. Recent global tensions and sanctions on oil-producing nations have underscored the importance of energy security.
What Lies Ahead?
Puri recently hinted that fuel prices could be reduced if global crude prices remain low, reviving consumer optimism. However, the recent hike in excise duty by Rs 2 has watered down expectations.
Taneja offered a sobering reality check. "People think prices will fall to $40 per barrel. But they will still not get the benefit as due to the Centre's excise duty and states' VAT. But if that happens, the Centre and states will lose major revenue. They'll likely increase excise duty to balance their budgets," he added.
In essence, while global crude prices offer a ray of hope, the domestic fuel pricing is governed by a blend of market dynamics, tax structures, political priorities and long-term infrastructure planning. Whether consumers will see meaningful price cuts remains to be seen, but for now, expectations should remain low.
