Fact Check: Fraud ‘Investment’ Scheme Ads Run Amok On Meta Platforms

“This is a very sad day for the whole of India! Goodbye Shreya Ghoshal”

This post recently appeared in the sponsored section of the feeds of some Indian Facebook users. It included a photo of Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal with the logo of English-language news channel Times Now, with the link redirecting the users to a website resembling a well-known English-language daily, The Indian Express.

The article promoted an investment platform and claimed that Ghoshal was placed under house arrest after she revealed that she made money through it. It added that though this income was legal, this “confidential information could harm the country's economy” and lead to “mass layoffs.” According to this report, the interview was swiftly removed from all platforms soon after it was aired.

A transcript of this purported conversation between Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ghoshal was included in the article, along with photos of the two celebrities.

However, not only is the article completely false, but the website is also impersonating The Indian Express.

The red flags

1. Despite the masthead and the menus seemingly being that of the reputed Indian daily, the URL of the page reads “kefucazigy.org.”

2. All the tabs and hyperlinks in the article, redirect the user to the landing page of a site called ‘Immediate iQuix 2.0,’ which Ghoshal appears to name and describe towards the end of the interview as “an AI-based program, similar to Chat GPT, but for making money.”

3. The main image used in the story is an edited one and the images inside the article are from a video interview (archived here) of Ghoshal by Khan that is still online. No points for guessing that no such conversation about an investment platform happened on the show.

4. Interestingly, while the fake site mimics The Indian Express, the meta title uses a screenshot of a legitimate story published by the British daily, The Guardian. Meta title refers to the title that appears in search engines and browser tabs for a webpage.

5. The Facebook ad showed the image of Ghoshal with the logo of the Indian English-language news channel, Times Now.

On looking through the registration details of the URL, we found that while the name of the registrant of the website was redacted, the organization mentioned was “Privacy service provided by Withheld for Privacy ehf.” The address mentioned was also linked to this organization that has its registered address in Iceland’s capital Reykjavík. Under the registrar details, the name of ‘Namecheap Inc’ was recorded.

However, when contacted by Logically Facts, ‘Withheld for Privacy’ denied having any relationship with these websites.

An article published by The New York Times in October 2024 reported on how ‘Withheld for Privacy’ has shielded tens of thousands of dubious websites on the internet. It has been reportedly linked to a group of sites which have been involved in apparent scams that “targeted applicants for jobs and apartments, sports car enthusiasts, and musicians, seeking personal information or financial data.” While the article notes that the company may presumably have a vast number of legitimate users, the opacity of its privacy service has made it difficult for authorities to determine. Withheld for Privacy was reportedly created by Namecheap, one of the largest providers of websites in the world, in 2021.

One of the many ads

A quick keyword search on Meta’s Ad Library revealed hundreds of similar ads promoting dubious investment platforms, relying on the popularity of Indian actors, singers, and even preachers. At the time of writing this story, close to 240 ads were running on several Meta platforms.

These ads, too, relied on unrelated discussions and created sensational claims.

While the modus operandi was the same, the articles carried different URLs and promoted different fake trading platforms such as ‘Sientrance Edge’, ‘Trade 900 Flarex’, and ‘Immediate Lasix.’

We also noted that the same set of comments are seen at the end of each article. The only difference—the name of the celebrity changes depending on who is being referred to in the purported news story.

Another thing in common in all these articles was a claim that news editor ‘Aamir Palekar’ successfully tested the money-making platforms. However, we found no trace of any such journalist at The Indian Express, clearly indicating that the testimonial provided by him was made-up.

Majority of these ads were posted by pages with similar names that are claimed to be based in Ukraine. Their page categories on Facebook ranged from "beauty, cosmetic and personal care" to "recreation and sport website.” Only one of these pages have followers in double digits, others have negligible following.

Do these violate Meta’s ad policy?

Meta policy states, “Ads must comply with the Community Standard on fraud, scams and deceptive practices.” However, the policy does note that ads should not promote “products, services, schemes or offers using identified deceptive or misleading practices, including those meant to scam people out of money or personal information."

The Community Standard guidelines clearly mention that the platform doesn’t allow content that “offers investment opportunities where the opportunity is of a "get-rich-quick" nature and/or claims that a small investment can be turned into a large amount.”

Meta’s resource hub on cybersecurity advancements read, “Meta has policies that prohibit fraudulent and deceptive ads, including ads and posts that use public figures to mislead people, also known as “celeb bait”.” The tech platform also has a policy against impersonation.

However, the various versions of these ads ask people to deposit Rs 21,000 as “the minimum amount to start the program.” They also promise exorbitant returns, ranging between Rs 180,000 and Rs 250,000 in a day, if one makes that initial investment. The ad link leads to a website that impersonates The Indian Express and uses images of celebrities to promote a dubious so-called trading platform, indicating violation of several policies.

Logically Facts has reached out to Meta but had not received any response at the time of publishing this story.

Not the first time

Such ads and fake pages aren’t a new phenomenon. Earlier in 2024, several fake BBC articles promoting similar fraud investment schemes had gone viral.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO & Secretary General Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) told Logically Facts, “Scam ads are indeed a worry for consumers and regulators, as well as platforms. ASCI, as part of its monitoring work, escalates such ads to government regulators for further action, as these ads emanate from entities engaged in fraudulent activities, and this needs strong intervention of the statutory regulators. Scam ads erode trust in the online space, compromising consumer confidence.”

There are multiple cases where people have lost money due to such ads. Between July and December 2024, a man from Bengaluru, the capital of the South Indian state of Karnataka, reportedly lost Rs 6.4 crore after being deceived by a Facebook ad. Another 65-year-old retired IAF group captain from the same city lost nearly Rs 77 lakh after trusting a Facebook ad about trading investments. A resident from the North Indian state of Himachal Pradesh reportedly lost Rs 20 lakh to a fraudulent WhatsApp trading group.

According to the 2024 Global State of Scams report by the Global Anti-Scam Alliance (GASA), scammers stole over $1 trillion from victims globally in 2023. A release by GASA stated that AI and social media are driving new scams, with scammers mainly using phone calls and texts to initiate contact, while also exploiting WhatsApp, Instagram, and Gmail.

However, such advertisements are not only restricted to Meta platforms. Logically Facts has previously debunked X posts carrying links to similar advertisements.

Mark Andrejevic, a digital communications researcher from Monash University in Australia, has been analysing Facebook's ad-placement algorithm. Through the project he found that Meta has routinely failed to block scam ads effectively, allowing the same ads or its variations to circulate.

Emphasizing on accountability, Andrejevic opined that Facebook should be held liable for allowing such ads because it is earning through them and they are relatively easy to detect. “If Facebook were to face financial liability for serving them, I suspect such ads would disappear immediately. As it is, because there are no real penalties and because Facebook makes money from these ads, they are likely to continue. These ads do violate Facebook's terms of service, but in practice this seems only to be enforced when there are significant complaints,” he told Logically Facts.

Meta’s policy lists “protecting people from fraud or scams” as a core value of its advertising policy principles, but evidently the implementation is unclear and inconsistent.

Commenting on the action taken following a complaint, Jeannie Marie Paterson, co-director of the Centre for AI and Digital Ethics, University of Melbourne, said that it is often “too late.” However, she argues, “Platforms like Meta could be more proactive in doing due diligence on those buying advertising space, in detecting the unauthorised use of celebrities likelinesses, identifying fake celebrity endorsements, monitoring patterns of scam activity and collaborating with banks.”

Misinformation and online scams pollute the information ecosystem, but does the question of monetary gains for the company interfere with user safety?

Andrejevic said, “You would think Facebook would want to provide users with the sense that their platform is a safe and trustworthy one, but companies do not like to shut down sources of revenue when they don't have to.”

Is there a way forward?

There are recent reports about Meta intending to verify advertisers for financial products and services in a bid to prevent scam ads targeting Australians. Earlier in 2022, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) sued Meta, accusing it of “aiding and abetting” scam ads on the platform.

Paterson said, “Many countries are introducing scam laws. In Australia, a proposed new law will require platforms to use ‘reasonable efforts’ to detect, disrupt and prevent scams. Penalties will be payable for failing to do this. How much of an influence that will have on large platforms is unclear.”

However, Kapoor said that the platforms must deploy technology and adequate resources to nip this problem in the bud. Advocating for “tighter internal guidelines, adherence to industry and regulatory standards, and cooperation with self-regulators,” she believes these steps can help reduce the incidence of such scams swindling users.

In addition to regulations, research also highlights the positive impact digital literacy campaigns have in creating awareness about cyber frauds and protecting oneself from it.

