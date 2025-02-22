DGCA Announces New Duty, Rest Rules For Pilots Amid Crisis; Phased Implementation To Begin From July 1

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced the implementation of revised duty and rest hour norms for pilots in a phased manner, which will commence from July 1. This is part of its proposals presented before the Delhi High Court previously.

These changes are primarily aimed at promoting pilot well-being and relieving concerns over fatigue, while other provisions are set to come into effect by November 1.

The aviation sector operates around the clock; hence, there is immense pressure on pilots to work through nights, weekends, and holidays. With such challenges in mind, the DGCA’s revised Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) on limitations of flight duty times seeks to provide longer rest periods and impose additional restrictions on flight hours to prevent fatigue.

Significant Changes

Under the revised norms, a maximum of 168 hours can elapse between two consecutive weekly rest periods. The weekly rest period will range from 36 to 48 hours, allowing pilots adequate time to recover. In addition, rest shall be given weekly, either at the home base or at a designated temporary home base.

The revised guidelines put forth also impose iconic restrictions for night operations. Night operations shall only stay valid for eight hours of flight time, and flight duty will be a maximum of ten hours. Furthermore, the number of night landings per duty period will be reduced from six to two.

Following months of consultations with representatives of airlines, pilot associations, and officials from the civil aviation ministry, the proposal for a phased implementation of revised CAR has been concluded. According to the DGCA’s counsel, Aishwarya Bhati, before the court, there has been an extensive and ongoing process of recruitment of CAR. Most of the new rules will come into effect gradually from July 1, 2025, while certain provisions requiring further review will be enforced from November 1, 2025.

Court Proceedings

The Delhi High Court will hear the case on February 24, after the Indian Commercial Pilots Association, Indian Pilots Guild, and the Federation of Indian Pilots moved petitions challenging the new flight duty time restrictions. Earlier, pilot associations had agreed to adopt CAR 2024 conditionally, saying its implementation would allay major issues of fatigue and work-life balance.

Pilot fatigue has been a longstanding concern in the aviation sector, with research demonstrating that prolonged duty periods and erratic rest patterns tend to have critical effects on the alertness of pilots. One recent study by the Safety Matters Foundation polled 530 pilots and discovered that more than 70% of respondents reported feeling decreased alertness owing to prolonged flight duty periods over 10 hours. Such factors as non-standard rosters, short periods of rest, and regular “tail swaps” (where pilots get off and are screened between flights) were recognised as major contributors to fatigue.

Experts Weigh In

“I welcome this decision as it will improve efficiency within the system. While it may increase operational costs for airlines, they must adhere to industry norms. Airlines should focus on their core operations rather than unnecessary diversification.” Sharda Prasad, Former Commissioner of Civil Aviation Security and former Aviation Security Consultant to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, told ETV Bharat. “A notable example is Pakistan International Airlines, where excessive workforce allocation—such as paying non-essential staff at high wages—has resulted in an employee-to-aircraft ratio of around 500. Air India, too, has a high ratio of nearly 260, whereas IndiGo maintains a much leaner workforce at slightly below 100, aligning more closely with the global industry standard of around 120.”

Recent Flight Delays

The problem of pilot fatigue was highlighted once again when an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Pune was delayed by five hours on September 24, 2024. The flight was delayed due to the pilot’s refusal to make the flight because he had reached his duty hour limits. The incident, which was prominently featured on social media, brought into the limelight the need to follow flight duty time rules for safety purposes. Passengers were dissatisfied with the absence of communication and assistance on the part of the airline. Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar came to the defence of the pilot’s actions, pointing out that going beyond duty limits could result in a penalty by DGCA and jeopardise flight safety.

IndiGo subsequently released a statement apologising for the inconvenience and laying the blame on “operational reasons related to flight duty time limitations.”

Impact on Airlines Industry

The new CAR norms are likely to put extra operational pressure on airlines. Though the new regulations will enhance pilot efficiency and safety, airlines could incur extra costs of recruiting extra crew members to meet duty hour limits. A top aviation expert said, “This move will bring efficiency to the system, though it will add operational pressures to airlines. But industry standards have to be followed, with passenger safety always being the priority.”

Worldwide, airlines have also been conforming to similar duty-hour rules to ensure safety standards. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of the U.S. and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) have consistently had strict regulations on pilot flying hours to prevent fatigue. With CAR 2024 taking effect, India is falling in line with best practices for aviation safety around the globe.

