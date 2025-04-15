ETV Bharat / business

Exports Inch Up 0.7 Pc to USD 41.97 Bn In March; Trade Deficit Hits USD 21.54 Bn

In fiscal year 2024-25 (April-March), exports rose 0.08 percent to USD 437.42 billion and imports rose 6.62 percent to USD 720.24 billion.

Representational Images
Representational Images (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 15, 2025 at 4:32 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: India's exports grew marginally by 0.7 per cent to USD 41.97 billion in March, while the trade deficit stood at USD 21.54 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Tuesday.

Imports increased by 11.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 63.51 billion in March, according to the data released by the commerce ministry. Cumulatively, during the 2024-25 fiscal year (April-March), the country's exports moved up a tad by 0.08 per cent to USD 437.42 billion, while imports climbed by 6.62 per cent to USD 720.24 billion.

The country's overall exports of goods and services increased by 5.5 pc to USD 820.93 billion.

New Delhi: India's exports grew marginally by 0.7 per cent to USD 41.97 billion in March, while the trade deficit stood at USD 21.54 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Tuesday.

Imports increased by 11.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 63.51 billion in March, according to the data released by the commerce ministry. Cumulatively, during the 2024-25 fiscal year (April-March), the country's exports moved up a tad by 0.08 per cent to USD 437.42 billion, while imports climbed by 6.62 per cent to USD 720.24 billion.

The country's overall exports of goods and services increased by 5.5 pc to USD 820.93 billion.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRADE DEFICITINDIA IMPORTSINDIA EXPORTS

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.