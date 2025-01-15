ETV Bharat / business

India’s Exports Contract 1 Pc To USD 38.01 Billion In December

As per the govt data, exports fell about 1 per cent to USD 38.01 billion in December 2024 from USD 38.39 billion a year ago.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

Updated : Jan 15, 2025, 2:57 PM IST

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports dipped by about one per cent to USD 38.01 billion in December 2024 against USD 38.39 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Imports increased by 4.8 per cent to USD 59.95 billion in December 2024 compared to USD 57.15 billion in the year-ago month. The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, stood at USD 21.94 billion during the month under review.

During April-December this fiscal, exports increased by 1.6 per cent to USD 321.71 billion and imports by 5.15 per cent to USD 532.48 billion.

