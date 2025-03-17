ETV Bharat / business

Exports Contract To USD 36.91 Bn In Feb, Trade Deficit Narrows

The trade deficit in February narrowed to USD 14.05 billion as the country's imports reduced to USD 50.96 billion in February.

Exports Contract To USD 36.91 Bn In Feb, Trade Deficit Narrows
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 4:26 PM IST

New Delhi: India's exports declined for the fourth month in a row in February to USD 36.91 billion due to volatility in petroleum prices and global uncertainties. The country's exports stood at USD 41.41 billion in the same month a year ago.

However, trade deficit in February narrowed to USD 14.05 billion as the country's imports reduced to USD 50.96 billion in February, according to commerce ministry data.

Cumulatively, during the April-February period this fiscal year, merchandise and services exports rose 6.24 per cent to USD 750.53 billion as against USD 706.43 billion in the year-ago period.

India's merchandise shipments witnessed a decline in value terms in the four months between November and February.

Merchandise exports were at USD 36.43 billion in January compared to USD 37.32 billion a year ago. In December, it stood at USD 38.01 billion against USD 38.39 billion in December 2023, while such outward shipments declined to USD 32.11 billion in November 2024 from USD 33.75 billion in the year-ago month.

