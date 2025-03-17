ETV Bharat / business

Exports Contract To USD 36.91 Bn In Feb, Trade Deficit Narrows

New Delhi: India's exports declined for the fourth month in a row in February to USD 36.91 billion due to volatility in petroleum prices and global uncertainties. The country's exports stood at USD 41.41 billion in the same month a year ago.

However, trade deficit in February narrowed to USD 14.05 billion as the country's imports reduced to USD 50.96 billion in February, according to commerce ministry data.

Cumulatively, during the April-February period this fiscal year, merchandise and services exports rose 6.24 per cent to USD 750.53 billion as against USD 706.43 billion in the year-ago period.