Experts Say Demand For Gold Likely To Remain Subdued In Akshaya Tritiya; Urge For Hallmark Verification

New Delhi: Experts believe the skyrocketing gold prices will drag down the demand this Akshaya Tritiya, falling on April 30. On the MCX platform, gold was trading around Rs 95,429 per 10 grams at 5 pm on Tuesday, witnessing a drop of approximately 0.62 per cent. Over the past week, gold prices have declined by nearly Rs 5,000, and the pause in trade war tensions is likely to soften prices further.

Given the rising prices, it is crucial to ensure the purity of the purchased gold, making it a valuable investment for life. An official exclusively told ETV Bharat that buyers should always check for the hallmark on gold jewellery to ensure authenticity.

Anuj Gupta, head of commodities at HDFC Securities, said, "This year on Akshaya Tritiya, both prices as well as the demand are likely to be slow as prices were already very much inflated due to the possible trade war tension, and now prices are cooling off a bit. This trend is here to stay for a few more months."

Quality Check

Chitra Gupta, scientist and deputy director general of the hallmarking division of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), said, "This Akshaya Tritiya, as one brings home gold for prosperity and tradition, it is important to ensure that the purity of the gold bought makes it an investment for life. BIS-hallmarked gold is a mark of assurance from the BIS."

"Hallmark on any gold jewellery consists of three marks viz BIS logo, purity of the article in caratage and fineness and the six-digit alphanumeric HUID number. The Indian Standard (IS 1417:2016) permits hallmarking of six caratages (fineness in ppt) of gold jewellery/artefacts, viz. 14K (585), 18K(750), 20K(833), 22K(916), 23K(958) and 24KS(995). Hallmarking of gold jewellery is mandatory in 361 districts of the country. The list of 361 districts is available both on the BIS Website as well as on the BIS Care Mobile Application," she added.

Gupta also said the 'Verify HUID' feature of the BIS Care App can be utilised to verify the purity of the gold jewellery with HUID before purchase. In case a hallmarked jewellery brought by the consumer is found to be of lesser purity than that marked on the jewellery, then the buyer/customer shall be entitled to compensation, which shall be two times the amount of difference calculated based on shortage of purity for the weight of such article sold and the testing charges.

A Drop in China's Consumption

Anuj said China's gold consumption fell nearly six per cent in the first three months of 2025. Quoting the data from the China Gold Association (CGA), he said gold consumption in China was at 290.49 tonnes. The decline was particularly pronounced in jewellery and investment demand, with Chinese consumption of gold jewellery falling 26.85 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2024 to 134.53 tonnes. The consumption of gold bars and coins dropped 29.81 per cent to 138.02 tonnes.

Consumption of gold for industrial and other uses also dropped 3.84 per cent from the previous year to 17.94 tonnes in the first quarter, the CGA said. On the production side, gold output saw steady growth in the same period, with production of 87.24 tonnes, up 1.49 per cent from the previous year.





