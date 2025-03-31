Experts Divided On Impact Of PLI Schemes On Exports And Domestic Manufacturing

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: The Centre has been introducing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes for various sectors to support the country's Industry for quite some time now. The government believes that these schemes will not only encourage domestic production but will also promote exports across different sectors.

But experts have differing views on this. Some believe that this will surely boost exports and manufacturing in the country, while some others argue that the government should focus on restricting cheaper imports, as only then will initiatives like these work effectively.

Recently, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme with a funding of Rs. 22,919 crore to make India self-reliant in the electronics supply chain.

The government claims that this scheme aims to develop a robust component ecosystem by attracting large investments, both global and domestic, in the electronics component manufacturing ecosystem, increasing Domestic Value Addition by developing capacity and capabilities, and integrating Indian companies with Global Value Chains.

According to the government the scheme envisages attracting investment of Rs. 59,350 crore, resulting in production of Rs. 4,56,500 crore and generating additional direct employment of 91,600 persons and many indirect jobs as well during its tenure.

FIEO Director General Ajay Sahay told ETV Bharat that this new PLI scheme will not only make the existing production processes through the supply chain more efficient, but it will also create new export opportunities. He further mentioned that India has already become a significant exporter in the mobile sector.

In this context, government support in the components sector will help the country become completely self-reliant, he added. He also urged the government to implement similar schemes for other sectors, particularly for furniture and toys, so that India can enhance its exports in these areas as well.

Some experts also believe that unless the government makes imports more expensive, providing incentives to domestic companies may not yield significant benefits. Ajay Srivastava, Founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative, told ETV Bharat that in the recent budget, the government announced a zero tariff on the import of certain mobile components, which could negatively impact domestic manufacturing. He suggested that if the government truly wants to support manufacturers, it should plan more strategically.

He shared some data which suggests that the value added of many exports from India to the US is low. According to data, India's exports to the US often have low local value addition. For instance, each iPhone with a U.S. retail price of $1,000 has an export value of $500 from India, but India's share is just $30. Component suppliers get $450, Apple takes $450 in licensing and other fees, and US retailers earn $50. This means that out of $5.6 billion worth of smartphones exported from India to the US, India's actual earnings are only $33.6 million. After accounting for PLI incentives and other concessions, the real earnings are close to zero.

The same pattern applies to exports of solar panels, diamonds, petrochemicals, and other products, where India's value addition is under 10 per cent of the export value. These figures highlight why local value addition must be considered when assessing trade balances—high-value exports like iPhones contribute far less to India's economy than their headline figures suggest.

What is the PLI Scheme

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme is structured to promote the production of goods and services within India by offering incentives based on incremental sales. Companies are encouraged to either set up new manufacturing units or expand their existing units to increase production. The government, in return, provides financial incentives linked to the percentage of incremental revenue generated by these companies.

It was launched in April 2020, for the Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing sector, but later, towards the end of 2020 was introduced for 10 other sectors. This scheme was introduced in line with India’s 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' campaign.

Keeping in view India’s vision of becoming ‘Atmanirbhar’, PLI Schemes for 14 key sectors have been announced with an outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore (over US$26 billion) to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities and exports. Approved by Cabinet on 11.11.2020, the scheme has achieved significant milestones, including investments of ₹1.46 lakh crore (US$17.5 billion), production/sales of ₹12.50 lakh crore (US$150 billion), exports worth ₹4 lakh crore (US$48 billion), and direct and indirect employment for 9.5 lakh individuals. Incentives disbursed till FY 2023-24 stand at ₹9,721 crore. Over 1,300 manufacturing units across 14 sectors under 10 Ministries/Departments have been established in 27 States/UTs.

Objectives of the PLI Scheme

Boost Domestic Manufacturing: The scheme provides incentives to produce locally, which reduces the reliance on imports.

Create Employment: Increased production increases employment opportunities, mainly in labour-intensive industries.

Enhance Export Competitiveness: The scheme tries to make Indian products more competitive in the world market by producing high-quality goods.

Attract Foreign Investment: The scheme is also expected to attract foreign direct investment as it provides an investor-friendly environment.

Strengthen Supply Chains: The scheme will develop resilient and self-sufficient supply chains in key sectors by increasing domestic production.

Advantages of the PLI Scheme

Improves the trade balance of India, as it reduces dependency on imports because of increased indigenous production.

Encourages Foreign Investment: Incentives provided by the scheme attract investment from multinational companies in terms of its manufacturing units in India.

Promotes Innovation: The incentives provided by the scheme make India an attractive destination for multinational companies wanting to set up manufacturing units in India.

Supports MSMEs: Labor-intensive sectors provide opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises to grow and integrate into larger supply chains.

Generates Employment: Increased production brings more employment avenues in textile industries, food processing, and electronic industries.

Sectors Covered Under PLI Scheme

With an impressive outlay of ₹1.97 lakh crore (over US$24 billion), the PLI Schemes focus on 14 critical sectors, each strategically chosen to enhance the country's manufacturing prowess, foster technological advancements, and elevate India's position in global markets. These sectors are aligned with the government's goal of strengthening domestic production and expanding exports, contributing to the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The 14 sectors covered under the PLI Scheme include:

Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing

Critical Key Starting Materials/Drug Intermediaries & Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Manufacturing of Medical Devices

Automobiles and Auto Components

Pharmaceutical Drugs

Specialty Steel

Telecom & Networking Products

IT Hardware

White Goods (Air Conditioners and LEDs)

Food Products

Textile Products: MMF Segment and Technical Textiles

High Efficiency Solar PV Modules

Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery

Drones and Drone Components

Why is the Scheme going to Lapse?

The government introduced the PLI scheme in 2021 to incentivise companies through cash payouts based on their production levels. However, despite significant investments, many companies failed to meet their production targets. As of October 2024, firms produced $151.93 billion worth of goods, just 37% of the initial goal.

Moreover, only $1.73 billion in incentives had been disbursed, representing less than 8 per cent of the allocated funds. Bureaucratic delays and stringent compliance requirements led to frustration among companies, further stalling progress.

Success and Failure of the Scheme

Steel, textiles, and solar panels were among the industries that suffered. According to reports, eight of the twelve solar companies that were part of the program, including big names like Reliance and Adani, did not reach their goals.

The program was introduced at an opportune time for India: China, which for decades had been the world’s factory floor, was struggling to maintain production amid Beijing’s zero-COVID policy.

The US was also seeking to reduce its economic reliance on an increasingly assertive Beijing, prompting many multinationals to pursue a "China plus one" policy of diversifying production lines.

With its large youthful population, lower costs and a government regarded as relatively friendly to the West, India seemed set to benefit.

India has become a global leader in pharmaceutical and mobile-phone production in recent years.

The country produced $49 billion worth of mobiles in the 2023-24 fiscal year, up 63% from 2020-21, government data show. Industry leaders like Apple now manufacture their newest and most sophisticated cellphones in India, after having started with low-cost models.

Similarly, pharmaceutical exports nearly doubled to $27.85 billion in 2023-24 from a decade ago.

In the solar industry, for instance, eight of the 12 companies that signed up to PLI are unlikely to meet their targets, according to a December 2024 analysis of the sector prepared by the Renewable Energy Ministry and seen by Reuters.

Success was not repeated in the other sectors, which include steel, textiles and solar panel manufacturing.

Reliance entity would only meet 50 per cent of the production target it had been set for the end of the 2027 fiscal year, when the solar PLI scheme will expire.

Adani business had not ordered the equipment it needed to manufacture the solar panels, and JSW had not done anything yet. JSW declined to comment, while Adani did not respond to questions.

PLI Beneficiaries, their Challenges

Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada responded to Parliament by stating that 764 applications in 14 industries had been accepted under the PLI initiatives.

By November 2024, real investments totaling Rs. 1.52 lakh crore ($17.99 billion) had been realised, resulting in the creation of more than 1.1 million jobs and an increase in output and sales of Rs. 13.37 lakh crore ($158.53 billion). Furthermore, exports under PLI schemes have topped Rs. 5 lakh crore ($59.26 billion), with the food processing, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries making major contributions.

Reliance Industries and Foxconn, suppliers to Apple, are two of the PLI scheme's largest beneficiaries. According to government data, smartphone production in India has increased dramatically since its launch, hitting $49 billion in the fiscal year 2023–24 — a 63 per cent rise from 2020–21. In a similar vein, compared to ten years ago, pharmaceutical exports have almost doubled, hitting $27.85 billion in 2023–24.

Some industries are still having trouble reaching their production goals, though. Eight of the twelve businesses in India's solar PLI scheme, including Reliance, Adani Group, and JSW, are allegedly unlikely to reach their commitments as of December 2024, according to a government analysis on renewable energy.

When the solar PLI program expires at the end of the 2027 fiscal year, Reliance is expected to have only reached half of its output target. According to reports, JSW has not started any industrial activity, and the Adani entity has not yet ordered any essential manufacturing equipment.

In the steel industry, 14 of the 58 PLI projects that were approved have been canceled or withdrawn since they haven't made any headway.