Experts Believe Ladakh Hosts More Than 1,000 Varieties Of Mushrooms

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Ladakh is home to a wide variety of mushrooms, both cultivated and wild, offering immense potential for nutrition, livelihood, and scientific exploration. The two most commonly cultivated mushrooms in the region are oyster mushrooms, grown on wheat straw, and button mushrooms, said Dr. Konchok Dorjey, Assistant Professor at EJM College, Leh. However, Dorjey added that these exotic species are not indigenous to Ladakh, as their spawn (fungal mycelium) is imported from outside the region. "So far, scientists and researchers have recorded around 150 species of mushrooms in Ladakh, but the actual number is estimated to be over a thousand”.

Mushrooms in Ladakh typically grow during the summer and post-rainfall periods, thriving in humid conditions with temperatures ranging between 15–25°C. In places like Drass, large stretches of land are naturally covered with wild mushrooms after rainfall, which locals collect for consumption and drying. Despite the growing interest and increasing number of farmers cultivating mushrooms, the region still struggles to meet the local market demand.

Button mushrooms being produced at Mama Agro Farm in Phyang village (Rinchen Angchuk)

In the wild, Ladakh harbours a rich diversity of edible and non-edible mushrooms, many of which are yet to be fully documented. Dorjey continued, “Wild mushrooms found in the region are generally classified into two categories, edible and non-edible (poisonous). Determining the exact level of toxicity in poisonous varieties is still an ongoing area of study."

Some wild edible mushrooms found in Ladakh include Coprinopsis atramentaria (commonly known as the common ink cap or Bongshamo) which is considered very nutritious and delicious but the life shell of this mushroom is very short around 7 days, Coprinus comatus (shaggy mushroom or Tungshamo), Laetiporus sulphureus (chicken of the forest), Calvatia bovista, Bovista plumbea, Bovista minor, Agaricus campestris, and several species of morels such as Morchella esculenta, Morchella elata, and Morchella tomentosa.

Mushroom farming has huge potential in Ladakh, but currently, we are unable to meet the market demand. Rinchen Angchuk, a farmer from Phyang village in Leh district began mushroom cultivation trials in 2019 and started full-scale production by the end of 2021.

"We mostly cultivate button mushrooms and though we have a capacity of 2,000 grow bags, it’s still insufficient. At present, we are able to meet only about 20% of the market demand. During peak production, we harvest around 110–120 kg per day and grow mushrooms year-round because of our rammed earth building. At maximum capacity with 2,000 bags, we have produced up to 150 kg a day, though the yield fluctuates," said Angchuk.

Angchuk supplies mushrooms to vegetable vendors in Leh. "Traditional Ladakhi houses can be modified for mushroom cultivation, but cemented buildings are unsuitable. We source 36 tons of compost from Jammu annually and produce around 1,500 kg of mushrooms every two months. With four grow rooms and vertical farming techniques, we are able to maximise production even in a limited space,” said Rinchen Angchuk.

According to Dr Konchok Dorjey, mushrooms generally require humidity and specific temperature ranges to grow. "The optimal temperature for most mushroom species is between 20–25°C, though some varieties can also grow at slightly lower temperatures (15–20°C) or higher (above 25°C). Mushrooms typically thrive during the summer season, especially during rainfall, as the moisture content in the soil increases," he said.

In Drass, Dorjey's team of researchers have found a newly recorded edible species called Pleurotus shentelii. "Another common wild mushroom in Leh is Coprinopsis atramentaria. In areas like Nubra, Changthang and Shachukul, Agaricus campestris, also known as the field mushroom, grows after rainfall and is edible. Morel mushrooms, known as 'Gucchi' in Hindi, are highly nutritious and expensive, selling for around Rs 7,000–10,000 per kg. They have been recorded in various parts of Ladakh, particularly in the Sham region," said Dorjey.

While Ladakh has immense potential for mushroom cultivation, including medicinal and nutritious varieties, experts say more focused research is needed to explore, document and cultivate these native species efficiently.

"Until recently, the fungal biodiversity of Ladakh had been largely ignored. In fact, up until five years ago, there had been no formal study on mushrooms in the region. I am the first to initiate pioneering research in this field," said Dorjey.

Among farmers, Drass is well known for its wild mushrooms, with a large belt covered by them. After every rainfall, thousands of people head out the next day to collect these mushrooms. Some consume them fresh, while others dry them for the winter season.

Mohd Amin Polo from Drass village in Kargil said, "These mushrooms are considered highly nutritious, though no formal documentation or blueprint has been created so far. They grow across an area of about 7–10 kms in Drass. Locals from Drass and nearby villages, along with Nepali labourers and other employees, collect them for personal use."

While there is a clear need to preserve this natural resource, Polo added "no initiatives have been taken by the government yet. People have been using these mushrooms for generations, and they are known for their rich taste, often compared to mutton. In earlier times, they were served only as a delicacy to special guests.”

Oyester mushroom grown by farmers at Likir village (Sonam Angmo)

Sonam Angmo, a farmer and entrepreneur from Likir village, started Mushroom cultivation in 2018, when there was hardly any mushroom cultivation in Ladakh and only one entrepreneur in Chushot was growing them at the time. Angmo said, "Now, more farmers have taken it up, but we still cannot meet the market demand; there’s a huge gap between supply and demand. Initially, I grew both oyster and button mushrooms, but now I focus solely on oyster mushrooms."

He said his vision is to grow organic mushrooms as cultivating button mushrooms requires the use of fertilisers, he chose to discontinue them. "I begin preparations by the end of February and production runs from late April to the end of November, as I grow in a natural environment. In 8 to 9 months, I produce around 500 quintals of mushrooms. Our organic mushrooms are priced at Rs 700 per kg. Most of my customers are locals, including some restaurants and cafes," said Angmo.