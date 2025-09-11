ETV Bharat / business

Exclusive | How India Is Shaping Future Of Biotech And Biomanufacturing? BIRAC MD Dr Jitendra Kumar Answers

By Surabhi Gupta.

New Delhi: India’s biotechnology sector is experiencing a transformation never seen in its history. Once the domain of a few concentrated, high-capital players, biotechnology has gone from this limited approach to a broader environment of almost 10,000 startups to hundreds of incubators across the country, and in this regard, there seems to be a rapid development of biofoundries and biomanufacturing centres across the country.

Within this disruptive outlook, there is a clear vision on the horizon: India needs to develop a world-leading biomanufacturing sector with less dependence on bioproduct imports, industrial sustainability, and new jobs for the next generation.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Dr Jitendra Kumar, MD, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), discussed the journey, challenges, and opportunities driving India's biotech boom. His frank observations provide an exceptionally valuable perspective on how far the country has come and how far it intends to go.

From $20 billion to $106.5 billion: A decade of development

Reflecting on the unbelievable growth of India's bioeconomy, Dr Kumar said, “We are at 106.5 billion in bioeconomy and seeking 300 billion. The last decade has been transformational. For instance, in 2014, the bioeconomy was around 20-30 billion, and now, after 12 years, the bioeconomy stands at around 106.5 billion. This iterative growth has been transformational.”

The growth is not only in revenue terms but also in the entrepreneurial spirit that biotechnology has unleashed across India. “In 2014, there were barely 100 startups in this sector, maybe even fewer than 500. Today, in 2024, the number has touched around 10,000. That number itself is not the only achievement; it reflects the kind of economic hope being generated in biotechnology. More and more innovators are coming forward because they now see a future in this field.”

Incubation Ecosystem: Plug-and-play for innovation

The turning point came with the realisation that academic research in India lacked dedicated incubation spaces. “Many academic research institutes did not have incubation centres. So, starting in 2012, we created these centres across the country. Today, there are close to 100 incubation centres. They are not just plug-and-play labs; they provide mentorship, funding, networking, branding, and everything needed for a startup to take innovation forward,” Dr Kumar recalled.

Additionally, there was a tiered level of funding support. “In the first instance, we had different grants, such as the Biotechnology Ignition Grant, which at the time was worth around Rs 50 lakhs. There were bigger grants for product development, which were of about Rs 5 crores, and commercialisation grants of about Rs 5-7 crores. The tiered system alleviated the concern of startups not finding any funding at different levels of growth.” The only bottleneck that remained was scale.

One of the most extraordinary points that Dr Kumar made was what is referred to as the “Valley of Death”, which is the level of stage of innovation that is promising, but it is failing to scale due to the absence of facilities. “Even with funding and incubation, we were not seeing real growth because startups did not have pilot-scale and cGMP facilities, cleanrooms, and manufacturing hubs. Without this capability or capacity, they were not even able to manufacture at scale. That is why the BioE3 policy was around, having biofoundries and biomanufacturing hubs in every part of the country.”

These biofoundries' capacity is enhanced by providing a ‘design-build-test-learn’ pipeline, where collaborators can iterate on products promptly. “For instance, if someone wants to test whether the cloned gene that they have produces the molecule that they want. Previously, they had to do that slowly and in disparate ways. The biofoundries have equalised this process, as computational tools and high-throughput facilities allow them to iterate through the design-build-test-learn phase in record time. So far, 21 biofoundries have been launched with government support of around Rs 400 crores, with a larger Rs 1,500 crore fund in motion.”