Exclusive| 'Government Needs To Think About Tax System For Buying House' : Niranjan Hiranandani

Published : September 29, 2025 at 11:11 AM IST

By Kaustubh Khatu Mumbai: Niranjan Hiranandani, co-founder and Managing Director of Hiranandani Group, has blamed the policies of the Centre and the state government for the rising prices of houses in Mumbai. Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, is also the financial capital of India. Lakhs of people across the country come to the megacity and settle here. There is a lot of struggle for the common man to buy a house in Mumbai, which is also called as city of dreams. However, for many, buying a house remains an unfulfilled dream. Expressing the opinion that the government policy is behind the increasing price of houses, Hiranandani blamed the government's tax system. Usually, during the festive season, a large number of houses are sold every year.