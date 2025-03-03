ETV Bharat / business

Regulatory Violations: Ex-Sebi Chief Buch, 5 Others Move HC Against Order Directing FIR

Mumbai: Former Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, BSE MD Sundararaman Ramamurthy and four other officials on Monday moved the Bombay High Court, seeking to quash a special court order directing FIR against them for alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations.

The pleas were mentioned before a single bench of Justice S G Dige for urgent hearing. The bench said it would hear the pleas on Tuesday and added that until then, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which was directed to probe the case, shall not act upon the special court order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Buch and three current whole time SEBI directors - Ashwani Bhatia, Ananth Narayan G and Kamlesh Chandra Varshney. Senior counsel Amit Desai appeared for the Bombay Stock Exchange's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sundararaman Ramamurthy and its former chairman and public interest director Pramod Agarwal.

The pleas sought quashing of the special court order, terming it as illegal and arbitrary. A special court on March 1 directed the ACB to register an FIR against Buch and the others for alleged stock market fraud and regulatory violations. There is prima facie evidence of regulatory lapses and collusion, requiring a fair and impartial probe, the special ACB court judge, Shashikant Eknathrao Bangar, said in the order.

The ACB court said it will monitor the probe and sought a status report within 30 days. The order was passed on a complaint filed by Sapan Shrivastava, a media reporter, seeking investigation into the alleged offences committed by the accused, involving largescale financial fraud, regulatory violations and corruption.