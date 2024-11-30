Every Attack Makes Us Stronger: Gautam Adani On Allegations from United States

Jaipur: In his first public remarks following the indictment in the United States, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Saturday said that every attack on the Group makes it "stronger and more resilient".

Addressing the 51st Gems and Jewellery Awards ceremony here, Gautam Adani said, "Not a single Indian or a foreign credit rating agencies downgraded us and finally the Supreme Court of India affirmation of our actions validated our approach."

Gautam Adani speaking at an awards function in Jaipur on Saturday (ETV Bharat)

"The third example is a very recent (one), as most of you would have read, less than two weeks back, we faced a set of allegations from the US, about compliance practises at Adani Green Energy. This is not the first time we have faced such challenges, what I can tell you is, (that) every attack make(s) us stronger. And every obstacle becomes a stepping stone for a more resilient Adani Group," he added.

A political row erupted in India after Billionaire Gautam Adani was charged by US prosecutors for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about Rs 2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Following this, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanded Gautam Adani's arrest.

Gautam Adani further said, "The fact is that despite a lot of the vested reporting, no one from the Adani side has been charged with any violation of the FCPA or any conspiracy to obstruct justice. Yet in today's world negativity spreads faster than facts. And as we work through the legal process, I want to reconfirm our absolute commitment to world-class regulatory compliance."

"Over the years, I have come to accept that the roadblocks we face are the prize of pioneering. The more bold your dreams, the more the world will scrutinise you, but it is precisely in that scrutiny, that you must find, the courage to rise, to challenge the status quo, and to build a path where non exist," the Adani Group Chairperson added.