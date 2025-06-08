European Plane Maker ATR Bullish On India; In Talks With Airlines

New Delhi: Bullish on the business opportunities in India, European aircraft maker ATR is in discussions with scheduled and non-scheduled operators to explore sale of its aircraft. Considering the growth potential of the Indian market, a senior ATR official said it expects the country to have 300 more turboprops in the next 10 years.

A joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, ATR manufactures turboprops with up to 78 seats as well as freighters. Currently, there are 70 ATR aircraft in the country that are operated by IndiGo, Alliance Air, and FLY91.

ATR is still "very bullish" on the Indian market and is in active discussions with some of the operators, the company's Managing Director and Head of Region Asia PacificJean-Pierre Clercin told PTI in a recent interview in the national capital. Without divulging specific details, he said the company is in talks with scheduled and non-scheduled operators, including those already flying ATR aircraft.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets and the number of airports as well as regional air connectivity is on the rise. Efforts are on to set up 50 more airports in the country in the next five years. At present, there are more than 160 operational airports. "We are keen on exploring further ties in India...," he said, adding that the company is also looking at partnerships with universities.

In India, Clercin said there is the potential to have 300 more turboprop aircraft in the next 10 years. ATR has sold 1,800 aircraft to 200 operators spread across 100 countries. About tariff uncertainties, Clercin said one cannot say what will be the outcome.

"We are trying to, of course, not impose higher pricing, unrealistic pricing to our airlines. But the good thing is, with our platform, we have the most cost-effective platform from an operating cost point of view of the regional market," he noted.

For a domestic market like India that has many thin routes such as those that can be reached in an hour, he said that is where operators will need a cheaper product like ATR aircraft.