ETV Bharat / business

EPFO Members May Soon Withdraw PF Claims Through ATMs

Under the plan, EPFO subscribers will receive dedicated cards that can be used at ATMs to withdraw savings.

EPFO Members May Soon Withdraw PF Claims Through ATMs
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Members of the retirement fund body EPFO may soon be able to withdraw their provident fund (PF) money directly from ATMs after the settlement.

Currently, subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have to wait for 7-10 days for the settlement of their claims online. After the settlement, the money is transferred to the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Under the plan, EPFO subscribers will receive dedicated cards that can be used at ATMs to withdraw savings, a top official said, adding that the EPFO is mulling providing services at par with the banking system to its more than 7 crore subscribers.

Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra told PTI that the focus right now in EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) is to improve the IT infrastructure.

"While improvements are being seen in the last few months, in January 2025 we will see more improvement coming in as a result of hardware upgradation," she said.

The secretary said that efforts are being made to bring systemic reforms that make processes easier and more efficient.

"As part of this modernisation drive, we also aim to compare EPFO systems with the banking systems in India that are in place and are working well. For ease of living, bringing more transparency and ease of claims is also part of the plan," she said.

Under the new system, claimants, beneficiaries or insured individuals will be able to access their claim amounts through ATMs. A maximum of Rs 7 lakh is provided under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme run by the EPFO to the heirs of deceased subscribers.

In the new system, the heir of the deceased EPFO subscriber may also be able to use ATMs to withdraw the money after claim settlement. The new systems is expected to be rolled out after completion of a hardware upgrade by the EPFO.

The body is also likely to issue dedicated cards for use by EPFO subscribers to withdraw claim amounts through ATMs. Presently, the EPFO has about seven crore contributing members covered under EPF, pension and group insurance schemes of the retirement fund body.

New Delhi: Members of the retirement fund body EPFO may soon be able to withdraw their provident fund (PF) money directly from ATMs after the settlement.

Currently, subscribers of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have to wait for 7-10 days for the settlement of their claims online. After the settlement, the money is transferred to the beneficiaries' bank accounts.

Under the plan, EPFO subscribers will receive dedicated cards that can be used at ATMs to withdraw savings, a top official said, adding that the EPFO is mulling providing services at par with the banking system to its more than 7 crore subscribers.

Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra told PTI that the focus right now in EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) is to improve the IT infrastructure.

"While improvements are being seen in the last few months, in January 2025 we will see more improvement coming in as a result of hardware upgradation," she said.

The secretary said that efforts are being made to bring systemic reforms that make processes easier and more efficient.

"As part of this modernisation drive, we also aim to compare EPFO systems with the banking systems in India that are in place and are working well. For ease of living, bringing more transparency and ease of claims is also part of the plan," she said.

Under the new system, claimants, beneficiaries or insured individuals will be able to access their claim amounts through ATMs. A maximum of Rs 7 lakh is provided under the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) scheme run by the EPFO to the heirs of deceased subscribers.

In the new system, the heir of the deceased EPFO subscriber may also be able to use ATMs to withdraw the money after claim settlement. The new systems is expected to be rolled out after completion of a hardware upgrade by the EPFO.

The body is also likely to issue dedicated cards for use by EPFO subscribers to withdraw claim amounts through ATMs. Presently, the EPFO has about seven crore contributing members covered under EPF, pension and group insurance schemes of the retirement fund body.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PROVIDENT FUNDEDLIATMSEPFO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.