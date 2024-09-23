ETV Bharat / business

EPFO Adds 19.94 Lakh Net Members in July; Highest-Ever in a Month

author img

By IANS

Published : 2 hours ago

As per the government data, about 14.65 lakh members who had exited the system rejoined EPFO in July, which recorded the highest ever monthly addition of 19.94 net members. There is a continued trend of young people, mostly first-time job seekers, entering the organised workforce, according to the government.

EPFO
EPFO (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 19.94 lakh net members in the month of July, marking the highest recorded increase since payroll data tracking began in April 2018, data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment showed on Monday.

The EPFO added 10.52 lakh new members in July, a 2.66 per cent increase over June and a 2.43 per cent rise compared to the same month last year. The surge in new memberships can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO’s successful outreach programmes, said Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

About 14.65 lakh members who had exited the system rejoined EPFO in July. This figure represents a 15.25 per cent year-over-year increase. These members opted to transfer their provident fund accumulations rather than withdraw them, thus maintaining their long-term financial security.

The highest growth was observed in the 18-25 age group, with 8.77 lakh net additions in July. According to the government, this marks the largest increase for this demographic since records began and reflects the continued trend of young people, mostly first-time job seekers, entering the organised workforce.

This age group represents 59.41 per cent of all new members added during the month. Nearly 3.05 lakh new female members joined EPFO in July, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 10.94 per cent.

In total, 4.41 lakh net female members were added, marking the highest monthly addition for women since payroll tracking began, with a 14.41 per cent increase compared to July 2023. As per the ministry, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Gujarat accounted for 59.27 per cent of the total net member additions, collectively adding 11.82 lakh members.

Maharashtra led among the states/UTs, contributing 20.21 per cent of the total new members, the data showed. Notably, 38.91 per cent of net additions came from expert services, including manpower suppliers, contractors, and security services, among others. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as updating employee records is a continuous process.

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 19.94 lakh net members in the month of July, marking the highest recorded increase since payroll data tracking began in April 2018, data from the Ministry of Labour and Employment showed on Monday.

The EPFO added 10.52 lakh new members in July, a 2.66 per cent increase over June and a 2.43 per cent rise compared to the same month last year. The surge in new memberships can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO’s successful outreach programmes, said Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya.

About 14.65 lakh members who had exited the system rejoined EPFO in July. This figure represents a 15.25 per cent year-over-year increase. These members opted to transfer their provident fund accumulations rather than withdraw them, thus maintaining their long-term financial security.

The highest growth was observed in the 18-25 age group, with 8.77 lakh net additions in July. According to the government, this marks the largest increase for this demographic since records began and reflects the continued trend of young people, mostly first-time job seekers, entering the organised workforce.

This age group represents 59.41 per cent of all new members added during the month. Nearly 3.05 lakh new female members joined EPFO in July, reflecting a year-over-year growth of 10.94 per cent.

In total, 4.41 lakh net female members were added, marking the highest monthly addition for women since payroll tracking began, with a 14.41 per cent increase compared to July 2023. As per the ministry, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Gujarat accounted for 59.27 per cent of the total net member additions, collectively adding 11.82 lakh members.

Maharashtra led among the states/UTs, contributing 20.21 per cent of the total new members, the data showed. Notably, 38.91 per cent of net additions came from expert services, including manpower suppliers, contractors, and security services, among others. The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as updating employee records is a continuous process.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EPFOMONTHLY PAYROLLPFEPFO PAYROLL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.