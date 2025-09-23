ETV Bharat / business

EPFO Adds 21.04 Lakh Net Members In July, Up 5.55 Pc

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO added 21.04 lakh net members during July 2025, registering an increase of 5.55 per cent year-on-year, according to the latest payroll data released on Tuesday.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) enrolled around 9.79 lakh new subscribers in July 2025, mainly on account of growing employment opportunities, increasing awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs, a labour ministry statement said.

The year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 5.55 per cent in net payroll additions compared to July 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO’s effective outreach initiatives, the statement added.

EPFO added 5.98 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 61.06 per cent of the total new subscribers added in July 2025.

Further, the net payroll addition for the 18-25 age group for July 2025 was approximately 9.13 lakh, reflecting a growth of 4.09 per cent from the previous year in July 2024, indicating that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

Approximately 16.43 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in July 2025. This figure displays a significant 12.12 per cent year-over-year growth compared to July 2024.

These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement, thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection.

Around 2.80 lakhs new female subscribers joined EPFO in July 2025. Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 4.42 lakh, with a year-over-year growth of 0.17 per cent compared to July 2024.