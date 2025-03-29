ETV Bharat / business

Elon Musk Sells X To His Own xAI For USD 33 Billion In All-Stock Deal

The initiative will unlock significant potential by combining xAI’s advanced AI capabilities with X’s extensive reach.

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Mar 29, 2025, 10:23 AM IST

Washington: Elon Musk has sold social media site X to his own xAI artificial intelligence company in a $33 billion all-stock deal, the billionaire announced on Friday. Both companies are privately held, which means they are not required to disclose their finances to the public.

Musk said in a post on X that the move will “unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach.” He said the deal values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion.

Musk, who serves as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX as well as an advisor to President Donald Trump, bought the site then called Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022, gutted its staff and changed its policies on hate speech, misinformation and user verification and renamed it X. He launched xAI a year later.

“xAI and X’s futures are intertwined. Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent. This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach,” Musk wrote on X.

“The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge.”

It's not clear if the move will change anything for X users — xAI already uses data from X user posts to train its artificial intelligence models and paying X users have access to its AI chatbot, Grok.

