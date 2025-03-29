ETV Bharat / business

Elon Musk Sells X To His Own xAI For USD 33 Billion In All-Stock Deal

FILE - Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, July 28, 2023. ( AP )

Washington: Elon Musk has sold social media site X to his own xAI artificial intelligence company in a $33 billion all-stock deal, the billionaire announced on Friday. Both companies are privately held, which means they are not required to disclose their finances to the public.

Musk said in a post on X that the move will “unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach.” He said the deal values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion.

Musk, who serves as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX as well as an advisor to President Donald Trump, bought the site then called Twitter, for $44 billion in 2022, gutted its staff and changed its policies on hate speech, misinformation and user verification and renamed it X. He launched xAI a year later.