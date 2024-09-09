ETV Bharat / business

Elon Musk May Be World's First Trillionaire By 2027, Adani In 2028, Ambani In 2033: Report

New Delhi: Elon Musk, the charismatic CEO of electric car maker Tesla and rocket manufacturer SpaceX, may become the world's first trillionaire by 2027, while Indian tycoon Gautam Adani may attain that status in the following year, and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani may do so in 2033, according to an Informa Connect Academy report.

For Musk, the richest in the world with USD 237 billion net worth, to become the world's first trillionaire needs to grow at an average annual growth rate of 110 per cent, the report said.

Adani, who is ranked 13th on the world billionaire index with a wealth of just under USD 100 billion, may be the second trillionaire (net worth equal to at least one trillion US dollars) if his ports-to-power conglomerate was to continue growing at the current 123 per cent average annual rate, it added.

Rival Ambani, now ranked Asia's richest with a net worth of USD 111 billion, may achieve the same status in 2033, according to the report.

His oil-to-telecom-and-retail conglomerate is slated to hit trillion-dollar market cap status in 2035. Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd is the only Indian company projected to hit that mark.

The companies that will hit the trillion-dollar market cap mark include Taiwan's semiconductor maker TSMC, which has a market cap of USD 893.7 billion now and is expected to achieve that status in 2025.