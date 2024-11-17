ETV Bharat / business

Eight Of Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Take Rs 1.65 Lakh Cr Hit In Mcap

New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together lost Rs 1,65,180.04 crore from market valuation in a holiday-shortened last week, with HDFC Bank and State Bank of India taking the hardest hit in line with a weak trend in equities.

Last week, BSE benchmark Sensex fell by 1,906.01 or 2.39 per cent. Equity markets were closed on Friday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

"Mounting concerns over rising CPI inflation and persistent disappointments in corporate earnings weighed heavily on sentiment," Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked by Rs 46,729.51 crore to Rs 12,94,025.23 crore. State Bank's market valuation eroded by Rs 34,984.51 crore to Rs 7,17,584.07 crore. The valuation of Hindustan Unilever slumped Rs 27,830.91 crore to Rs 5,61,329.10 crore, and that of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 22,057.77 crore to Rs 17,15,498.91 crore.