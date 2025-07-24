ETV Bharat / business

ED Raids In Bank Loan 'Fraud' Against Anil Ambani Group Companies, Yes Bank

ED raids loan fraud involving Anil Ambani group firms and Yes Bank, searching 35+ locations linked to 50 companies and 25 individuals.

ED raids over Rs 3,000 crore loan fraud involving Anil Ambani group firms and Yes Bank, searching 35+ locations linked to 50 companies and 25 individuals.
File Photo: Anil Ambani (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 24, 2025 at 11:40 AM IST

1 Min Read

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 3,000 crore against Anil Ambani group companies and Yes Bank, official sources said.

More than 35 premises in Mumbai and Delhi of 50 companies and about 25 persons are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

ED sources said they are probing allegations of illegal loan diversion of around Rs 3,000 crore from Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019.

The ED has found that just before the loan was granted, Yes Bank promoters received money in their concerns, the sources said.

The agency is investigating this nexus of "bribe" and the loan.

The federal agency is probing allegations of "gross violations" in Yes Bank loan approvals to Reliance Anil Ambani Group companies, such as back-dated credit approval memorandums (CAMs), investments proposed without any due diligence/credit analysis in violation of banks credit policy, the sources said.

The money laundering case stems from at least two CBI FIRs and reports shared by the National Housing Bank, SEBI, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and Bank of Baroda, they said.

Read More

  1. Order Classifying Anil Ambani’s Loan Account As ‘Fraudulent’ Withdrawn: Canara Bank To Bombay HC
  2. SBI To Tag Reliance Communications Loan Account As 'Fraud', Names Anil Ambani In Report To RBI
  3. ED Files FEMA Case Against Myntra Over Rs 1,654-Crore FDI 'Violation'

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged bank loan fraud of Rs 3,000 crore against Anil Ambani group companies and Yes Bank, official sources said.

More than 35 premises in Mumbai and Delhi of 50 companies and about 25 persons are being searched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

ED sources said they are probing allegations of illegal loan diversion of around Rs 3,000 crore from Yes Bank between 2017 and 2019.

The ED has found that just before the loan was granted, Yes Bank promoters received money in their concerns, the sources said.

The agency is investigating this nexus of "bribe" and the loan.

The federal agency is probing allegations of "gross violations" in Yes Bank loan approvals to Reliance Anil Ambani Group companies, such as back-dated credit approval memorandums (CAMs), investments proposed without any due diligence/credit analysis in violation of banks credit policy, the sources said.

The money laundering case stems from at least two CBI FIRs and reports shared by the National Housing Bank, SEBI, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) and Bank of Baroda, they said.

Read More

  1. Order Classifying Anil Ambani’s Loan Account As ‘Fraudulent’ Withdrawn: Canara Bank To Bombay HC
  2. SBI To Tag Reliance Communications Loan Account As 'Fraud', Names Anil Ambani In Report To RBI
  3. ED Files FEMA Case Against Myntra Over Rs 1,654-Crore FDI 'Violation'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANIL AMBANI GROUP COMPANIES RAIDEDYES BANKED RAIDS AGAINST ANIL AMBANI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Kashmiri Carpets Face Counterfeit Challenge Amid Global Conflicts

Meet Manjulata Of Mayurbhanj, The Woman Who Took Digital India To Tribal Doorsteps In Odisha

Signs And Symptoms Your Body Gives When You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal Becomes Youngest Indian Girl To Hold 5 Guinness Skating Titles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.